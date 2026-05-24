Paxton supporters look beyond his troubles, want a fighter in Texas Senate seat in Republican battle against Cornyn

On the campaign trail in North Texas, Attorney General Ken Paxton vowed that he would continue to fight for his supporters in Washington, if they elect him to the U.S. Senate. At a recent stop in Little Elm before the conservative group Restore The Republic, Paxton pointed to his record of suing the Obama and Biden administrations — including on President Biden's last day in office.

"That was the 107th lawsuit against Joe Biden in four years. For those of you who don't know math, that's a lot of lawsuits and we won 80% of these," he said.

Vickie Costa, a Paxton supporter, praised his record.

"I totally believe in him. He's a good man. He's done so many good things. On the other hand, I feel John Cornyn has been there a long time and done absolutely nothing for the state of Texas," she said.

When asked what Paxton has done that resonates with her, Costa said, "I think of a lot of different things, when he sued Biden, also the suits he's done against Obama."

Paxton has declined all requests by CBS News Texas for a one-on-one interview. During his three campaign stops in North Texas in the past ten days, Paxton would not answer local reporters' questions. Paxton regularly grants interviews to conservative media.

Cornyn has sharply criticized Paxton for his ethical and marital problems. While Paxton was acquitted in the 2023 impeachment trial in the Texas Senate, the Attorney General's office will have to pay at least $6.7 million to Paxton's four former top hand-picked officials in his office who became whistleblowers. Paxton fired them after they went to the FBI to report alleged wrongdoing, something he denied. Federal authorities investigated Paxton during the Biden administration, but he was not charged.

The Attorney General's wife, State Senator Angela Paxton (R-McKinney) filed for divorce last year, citing "biblical grounds" in a post on X.

Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds.



I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to… — Senator Angela Paxton (@AngelaPaxtonTX) July 10, 2025

Paxton's supporters like Steve Brown are sticking with him.

"If I was looking for [Paxton] to be my pastor, if I was looking for him to be my marriage counselor, if I was looking for him to do those jobs, yeah, sure, I'd be more concerned with what Cornyn is saying," Brown said. "But the reality is, I'm not. I'm looking for somebody to be a bulldog who goes to Washington, D.C. that makes sure D.C. understands Texas will not be trampled. You will have to come and take it."

When asked if Cornyn is a fighter, Brown said, "He hasn't done that in 40 years, why would he start tomorrow?"

Brown said Paxton is a fighter.

"I know it. Look at his history," Brown said.

At Paxton's rally in Dallas on Monday, State Representative Katrina Pierson (R-Rockwall) said she is backing Paxton because he is a fighter, and she encouraged supporters to go to the polls.

"We have to get out and vote because if our people get out and vote, we will win," she said.

Paxton criticized Cornyn's record, saying he hasn't accomplished anything in his long political career.

"If you just take any two weeks that I've been Attorney General, other than Christmas and Thanksgiving, I've accomplished more than any two-week period, John Cornyn can pick it, than he's accomplished in 42 years," Paxton said.

President Trump announced he was endorsing Paxton moments before the Attorney General appeared at a previously scheduled rally in Allen on Tuesday morning. State Representative Keresa Richardson (R-McKinney) repeated what Paxton's supporters have said.

"Nobody, nobody has fought harder for Texas than Ken Paxton. I don't care if it's for parents' rights, immigration, election integrity, you name it," Richardson said.

Another Paxton supporter, Sandra Hammer, put it this way: "Ken Paxton, on any issue that he gets, is a dog with a bone."

When asked why that was important to her, Hammer said, "I think people get up there and forget why we elected them. They need to get up there and represent us, and Ken Paxton, I know, will do that."

Paxton has repeatedly questioned Cornyn's support for President Trump, and said the Senator only changed his tune last year after he entered the race to challenge the incumbent.

"The fake John Cornyn is going away in about seven days," Paxton said.

Regardless of who wins the runoff on Tuesday, one of these long-time Republican elected officials will leave office at the end of the year when their terms expire.