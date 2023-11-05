Watch CBS News
Prepare your votes before you get to the ballot box

By Caroline Vandergriff

/ CBS Texas

Here's a preview of your ballot ahead of Election Day
Here's a preview of your ballot ahead of Election Day 04:34

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - As you look ahead this week, make your plan now to vote on Tuesday.

There are dozens of municipal races and school bond proposals on the Nov. 7 ballot, along with 14 proposed changes to the state constitution.

The constitutional amendments address a wide variety of topics, from state parks and farming to infrastructure and teacher retirement.

We have the full breakdown here: What you need to know about the Nov. general elections in North Texas.

The most talked about is Proposition 4 because it could save homeowners hundreds of dollars on their tax bills.

The $18 billion dollar property tax cut would raise the school homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000. It would also put a temporary limit on appraisal values for non-homestead properties.

Supporters say the relief package will save most homeowners an average of $2,600 during the first two years.

However, there is some concern about the long-term sustainability of the proposition. Public school advocates worry school districts would be left underfunded in the event of an economic downturn.

The ballot language for Proposition 4 is pretty lengthy, and voters will also have to review the 13 other proposed constitutional amendments.

Prop 1 would create a constitutional right for Texans to farm and ranch. Props 6, 7, and 8 would create new infrastructure funds in the state for water, energy, and broadband internet access.

Prop 9 would increase monthly pension checks for retired teachers in Texas. The majority haven't gotten a cost-of-living adjustment in nearly 20 years, and many are struggling to make ends meet with historic levels of inflation.

Polling locations across North Texas will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. You have until 7 p.m. to get in line to vote.

