Prepare your votes before you get to the ballot box
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - As you look ahead this week, make your plan now to vote on Tuesday.
There are dozens of municipal races and school bond proposals on the Nov. 7 ballot, along with 14 proposed changes to the state constitution.
The constitutional amendments address a wide variety of topics, from state parks and farming to infrastructure and teacher retirement.
We have the full breakdown here: What you need to know about the Nov. general elections in North Texas.
The most talked about is Proposition 4 because it could save homeowners hundreds of dollars on their tax bills.
The $18 billion dollar property tax cut would raise the school homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000. It would also put a temporary limit on appraisal values for non-homestead properties.
Supporters say the relief package will save most homeowners an average of $2,600 during the first two years.
However, there is some concern about the long-term sustainability of the proposition. Public school advocates worry school districts would be left underfunded in the event of an economic downturn.
The ballot language for Proposition 4 is pretty lengthy, and voters will also have to review the 13 other proposed constitutional amendments.
Prop 1 would create a constitutional right for Texans to farm and ranch. Props 6, 7, and 8 would create new infrastructure funds in the state for water, energy, and broadband internet access.
Prop 9 would increase monthly pension checks for retired teachers in Texas. The majority haven't gotten a cost-of-living adjustment in nearly 20 years, and many are struggling to make ends meet with historic levels of inflation.
Polling locations across North Texas will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. You have until 7 p.m. to get in line to vote.
for more features.