Early voting has kicked off for Nov. 7 elections

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Starting Oct. 23, you can head to the polls – early voting for the Texas November election has kicked off.

There are 14 state constitutional amendments on the ballot, including a change to the Texas constitution that could lower your property tax bill.

You'll also find local proposals depending on your city and county.

Early voting ends Nov. 3. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here's a look at what you need to know before you go to the polls.    

First published on October 23, 2023 / 9:28 AM

