North Texas Planet Fitness damaged by Memorial Day storms

A Tarrant County Planet Fitness has been damaged by storms moving through North Texas on Monday.

Police and fire personnel were called to the gym on South Bowen Road and Park Tow Drive in Pantego, where a sign blew off the building along with the front facade of the building.

The CBS News Texas crew on the scene saw crews working to clear the area.

Officials said no injuries have been reported and the business was closed for Memorial Day. Oncor shut off power to the business, according to the Pantego city manager.