School choice a point of discussion as Texas' third special legislative session begins

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — With the start of the third special legislative session at the Texas capitol, one of the major bills state lawmakers will begin debating involves whether taxpayer money should be used to pay for students to go to private schools.

Supporters call it school choice, while opponents call them school vouchers.

At one o'clock Monday afternoon, both the Texas House and Senate gaveled in for their third special session this year. Governor Greg Abbott has been campaigning in various cities across the state, including Dallas, pushing lawmakers to pass a bill that would allow taxpayer-funded education savings accounts to be used for some students to attend private or religious schools.

No specific legislation has been filed just yet, but supporters say students who qualify would receive up to $8,000 per year, and students in financial need or who have a disability would be given a preference.

Supporters say the public money would not come out of state education funds, but general tax revenues. Opponents say public schools will lose money when they lose students. Republicans and Democrats disagree on whether the idea will help or hurt students.

Republican Texas Senator Brandon Creighton of Conroe is in favor of the bill. He believes that the bill will benefit families in need, saying, "I think it's good for families, right. Our moms and dads around the state know much better than the institutions or schools or government on what's best for the education needs for their kids."

Democratic Senator Nathan Johnson of Dallas is on the opposing side of the bill, stating "public education is about students. I don't think vouchers are about students. I think vouchers are about elections. I think they're about motivating a base with a misleading narrative and undermining the institutions that, frankly, keep people together that do cause people to vote across party lines."

Gov. Abbott didn't include teacher pay raises in the special session agenda, an item that's popular with both Democrats and Republicans. However, lawmakers say they want to increase teachers' salaries and public school funding.

On Monday afternoon, Senator Creighton, who is writing the school choice or voucher bill, introduced a separate bill on public school funding in the Senate.

Senate Bill 2 is $5.2 billion, with nearly 4 billion of the funds to be allocated for teacher raises. There would be a $3,000 increase across the board, but teachers in smaller school districts would receive a $7,000 increase.

We have not seen any legislation filed in the House just yet on teacher pay or public school funding. The question is: will lawmakers be able to pass teacher pay raises?

When CBS News Texas spoke with Senator Creighton Friday, he said the governor would likely expand the call to include teacher pay raises, but only after his school choice bill passes.

House Speaker Dade Phelan told reporters that the House would only pass school choice if there's also a bill to boost teacher salaries.

