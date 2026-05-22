Texas sample ballot for the 2026 primary runoffs shows every race to vote on

The 2026 primary runoff elections in Texas are on Tuesday, May 26. If no candidate from the March 2 primaries received more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers go head to head in the runoff.

All voters will have select statewide races on their ballots. Some voters will have other races as well, depending on where they live.

How to tell which races will be on your local Texas ballot

So how do you know what races will be on your ballot? Many county elections departments make sample ballots available.

In Dallas County, for instance, voters can input their registration details on the elections department website to see the ballots that will be at their polling place for both the Republican and Democratic primaries. Dallas County also lets voters see generic sample ballots for both party primaries.

Most statewide races were decided in March, and the races that remain differ by party. Every voter may have other select offices to choose from depending on their county, Congressional district or state legislative districts.

Statewide races in the primary runoffs

Texas Congressional primary runoffs

Every U.S. House district is on the ballot this year. Here are some of the races in North Texas with primary runoffs:

Democratic primary for House District 24

Republican primary for House District 30

Democratic primary for House District 33

Republican primary for House District 33

Texas State House primaries

All 150 seats in the Texas House are up for election in 2026. Two seats in North Texas have primary runoffs that we are following closely:

Democratic primary for Texas House District 97

Democratic primary for Texas House District 100

Primaries for Texas county offices and courts

Countywide offices and county courts are up for election this year. The highest profile North Texas race in a primary runoff is the Democratic primary for Tarrant County Commissioner Precinct 2.

Many voters may not have any of these offices on their primary runoff ballots.