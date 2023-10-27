Members of Congress from North Texas discuss new speaker of the House, government funding deadline

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Republican Congressman Jake Ellzey, like every Republican in the House, supported Mike Johnson of Louisiana's bid to become the new speaker of the House.

"He's a very smart guy when it comes to the Constitution," he said. "He's a conservative and he's just a good man, and you ask anybody in our conference, they will always talk about just how good a man he is, and regardless of where he votes on different subjects, he's a man you can trust."

But Ellzey joined other Republicans three times to vote against a prior nominee, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan, of Ohio. "I felt he was not quite up to the task based on several different factors. But also, once there was a campaign that affected many of my friends who stood up and voted no, to intimidate them, and some of them were even threatened. How he handled that made it even worse."

In an interview with CBS News Texas, Ellzey also questioned Jordan's decision to be considered for speaker even though he knew he didn't have the votes. "There was a widespread demand that nobody go to the floor unless you've got 217 in the room, and he changed his mind on that, and went ahead and went to the floor without 217 in the room and he did it three times over eight days. That prolonged this process unnecessarily for eight days."

Democrat Jasmine Crockett told CBS News Texas she's keeping an open mind about Speaker Johnson.

"I had an opportunity to be part of the escort committee because I am in leadership," she said. "He did shake everyone's hand before we went into the chamber, and he specifically said, 'I want to work with all of you.' So all I can do is hold him at his word right now. I can tell you that his record is very concerning but this is a new chapter."

With three weeks before the federal government's funding runs out, Speaker Johnson has said he wants to pass a continuing resolution through mid-January or April, depending on what timeline Republicans prefer.

Ellzey said he's on board. "We have to have a relief valve in place, and that's what he's doing, and everybody's on board with that. That's how he got unanimity."

Johnson will have to work with the Democratic majority in the Senate and President Joe Biden.

"There are appropriations bills that are being put up. These are appropriations bills that will never see the light of day because once again the Senate will not sign off on them. The president will not sign off on them. But we need to get something done, and that would be a continuing resolution," Crockett said.

Congress will also consider President Biden's $106 billion bill that would send money to Israel and Ukraine and provide funding for border security among other things.