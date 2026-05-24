Crockett campaigns for Allred, Talarico stumps for Johnson in heated Democratic runoff for the 33rd Congressional District in Dallas

One of the more hotly contested races during the primary runoff is the Democratic battle for the newly drawn 33rd Congressional District in Dallas County. Former Congressman Colin Allred of Dallas faces the woman who succeeded him in office, Congresswoman Julie Johnson of Farmers Branch.

As previously reported, this has been a contentious race with both Allred and Johnson criticizing each other's records on Capitol Hill.

During early voting last week, Allred campaigned with Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett in Dallas. She endorsed him after he backed her unsuccessful bid for the U.S. Senate.

"We have so much on the line in this election. I want to make sure we have a representative who stands up to this President, who will protect our voting rights and restore those voting rights that have been under historic assault, and will make sure that working people will get ahead," Allred told reporters. "That, to me, is one of the most important things. I know Jasmine cares about this as well."

Crockett agreed.

"When you dig into the details and you dig into the work that has been done before somebody has ever sought elected office, I can tell you that Colin Allred was working on voting issues before he was ever elected to office," she said. "That is what he was doing when he was in the Obama administration. Right now, if there is one thing that is under attack, that will impact every single thing that we care about, it is our access to the ballot box."

Congresswoman Johnson campaigned in Dallas last week with State Rep. and Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico.

He backed Johnson. In an interview with CBS News Texas, Johnson discussed momentum heading into Tuesday's election.

"All I know is what we're seeing with the polls, we're having a lot of support," he said. "People are coming up, saying they voted with us, letting us know they're with us. When we're at doors, we're coming to vote for you. We're getting tons of support wherever we go. We're feeling really good about our options here."

During her campaign event, Talarico told supporters, "This runoff is so important for everyone watching. All of your friends and neighbors show up to make their voices heard in this process. We have incredible candidates running up and down the ballot, and I think this runoff is going to tell us a lot about whether we have the energy and the momentum and the people power to win in November."

Patrick Gillespie and John Sims are running in the GOP runoff for the 33rd Congressional District. But because this is a Democratic majority seat, the winner of the Democratic runoff will likely be elected in November.

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