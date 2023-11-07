Prosper Independent School District parents share thoughts on $2.4B bond measure

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – With 3,000 new enrollments every year, the Prosper Independent School District is one of the fastest growing school districts in North Texas.

During the Nov. 7 bond election, the district is asking voters to approve a $2.4 billion bond measure. It would include building 10 new schools and modernizing 12 older schools.

Prop B would also, in part upgrade technology for $140 million. And Prop C would fund a $95 millionr new football stadium. Prop D would add $125 million dollar performing arts center.

The district said they won't change their current tax rate.

The money is coming from an increase in the taxable values of property within school district boundaries.

CBS News Texas took to the streets, and asked those impacted what they thought about the bond package.

Prosper ISD parent Stephen Ramos thinks more research would benefit the bond package's outcome.

"I think that we need to go back to the drawing board and do some due diligence and look at how we spend our money on the schools," said Ramos. "We need more schools, but I think we need to do more due diligence on reducing the cost of the schools."

Another Prosper ISD parent, J.J. Mercer supports the bond package.

"I think it's a great idea. We've lived here for over 15 years and so we've been here to see the growth of the community and student population and the parents and it's just very much needed in regard to keeping up with the influx of people," said Mercer.

District officials have said if the measure doesn't pass it will be "devastating."