Lightning strikes during North Texas storms spark structure fires

Storms across North Texas are being linked to several structure fires. With more storms still in the forecast, experts say homeowners should think beyond just roof damage when it comes to protecting their property.

At a Colleyville home, off Cliffwood Drive, there's a hole in the roof, and much of the ceiling has collapsed. The homeowners, who did not want to go on camera, tell CBS News Texas that while their home has extensive damage, they're grateful it wasn't worse. They said their home caught fire on Sunday after it was struck by lightning. They didn't know it was on fire until a neighbor told them.

The National Weather Service said Sunday's storms produced at least 20 lightning strikes across North Texas. It's unclear how many of those strikes hit homes, but Sunday, crews also responded to a fire at a North Richland Hills senior living facility, displacing several residents. Officials believe that fire was also caused by lightning.

"Of course, with the energy they're going to cause some fires, and impacts across the region," said Patricia Sanchez, with NWS-Fort Worth. "When it [the storm] doesn't move a lot, when you have slow-moving thunderstorms that could produce lightning strikes, your chances, your probability, or your likelihood increases."

BRM Roofing & Construction helps North Texas homeowners with roof repairs and lightning protection systems, like lightning rods. The company's president, Troy Mock, said lightning rods don't prevent strikes, but they can help redirect that energy.

"It's definitely been a stormy spring," said Mock. "Lightning protection is about controlling where the energy goes. When lightning has no controlled path to the ground, that's when catastrophic damage can occur."

As severe weather continues in the metroplex, Mock said homeowners should think beyond just shingles and roofing materials when it comes to protecting their homes.

"These systems should absolutely be installed by experienced professionals who understand the grounding, the bonding, the roofing systems," Mock said. "Education, proper installation, and understanding severe weather risks are all part of helping homeowners to better protect their properties."