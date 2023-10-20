What you need to know about the Nov. general elections in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Early voting in the Nov. 7 election begins Monday and runs through Nov. 3.

If you don't cast an early ballot, Election Day voting runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The ballot includes a change to the Texas constitution that could lower your property tax bill, some high-dollar bond packages for local school districts, and $1 billion for the creation of a new Texas Water Fund.

Here's a look at what you need to know before you go.

Key Statewide elections we'll be watching

Proposition 1: The right to farm

Proposition 1 would add a new section to Article I of the state constitution to establish a right to farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management on owned or leased personal property.

Proposition 2: Child-care facilities and property tax

Under Proposition 2, cities and counties could exempt child-care providers from property taxes for the facilities used to run that business. The value of the exemption would have to be at least 50% of the property's appraised value.

Proposition 3: Prohibiting "wealth tax"

A "wealth tax" is a tax on a person based on the market value of their assets, like real property and retirement accounts, minus debts or liabilities, like bankruptcies.

Texas does not have a tax like this.

Proposition 3 would require lawmakers to ask voters for authorization before implementing any new state taxes on residents based on net worth or wealth.

Proposition 4: Property tax



Proposition 4 will raise the homestead exemption, the portion of a home's value that can't be taxed to pay for public schools.

CBS News Texas created a tool that calculates the estimated difference between what you paid on school property taxes in 2022, and what you would pay if the Proposition passes.

Proposition 4 would also temporarily limit appraisals for commercial, mineral and residential properties that don't receive a homestead exemption and are worth less than $5 million.

Proposition 5: Texas University Fund

The Texas University Fund provides funding to certain higher education institutions to support research that generates innovations, jobs and helps bring national prominence as major research universities.

Proposition 5 would rename the National Research University Fund to the Texas University Fund, which would gain annual interest income, dividends and investment earnings from Texas' rainy day fund to support research at state universities.

Proposition 6: Texas water fund

Beginning with a $1 billion gift, the Texas water fund would live under the umbrella of the state treasury, outside the general revenue fund. If Proposition 6 passes, the funds would support projects that include upgrading and repairing Texas' aging pipes, acquiring more water sources, reduce water loss, and support water infrastructure projects in rural areas and strategies for water conservation. The fund would be administered by the Texas Water Development Board.

Proposition 7: Texas energy fund

The Texas energy fund would support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of gas-powered electric generating facilities. The Legislature set aside $5 billion to fund these programs for the next two years.

Proposition 7 includes a 3% interest loan to construct or upgrade gas-powered power plants on the state's main electric grid and a bonus for new plants connected to the grid by June 2029.

Proposition 8: Broadband infrastructure fund

Under Proposition 8, $1.5 billion would be allocated to expand internet availability, telecommunications and 911 services in Texas. The broadband infrastructure fund would be matched with federal funds from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program.

Proposition 9: Teacher Retirement System COLA

Proposition 9 provides a cost-of-living increase to certain recipients of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas. If approved, $3.3 billion would be moved from the general revenue fund.

Proposition 10: Texas Healthcare Network

Under Proposition 10, manufacturers of medical products would no longer pay taxes to school districts, counties and cities. Currently, property taxes on the value of equipment and inventory held by manufacturers of medical or biomedical products can be collected by school districts, counties and cities. Proposition 10 would exempt those items from a facility's overall property values for a potential decrease in their taxes.

Proposition 11: El Paso County Parks

Proposition 11 means conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County would be able to issue bonds to fund parks and recreational facilities. Property taxes would be levied to repay the bonds.

Proposition 12: Eliminating Galveston County Treasurer position

County treasurers oversee county investments, maintain records of deposits and the separation of powers from the governing body of the county. Under Proposition 12, Galveston County would abolish the position and hire or contract an existing county official or other qualified person.

Proposition 13: State justices and judges' retirement age



State judges currently face mandatory retirement at age 75. Proposition 13 would allow them to retire at 79 and increase the minimum retirement age from 70 to 75.

Proposition 14: State parks fund



Proposition 14 would create the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund for the creation and improvement of state parks.

What you need to vote

Voting in Texas requires a photo ID. Here are the seven acceptable forms:

- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

- United States Military Identification Card containing the person's photograph

- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person's photograph

- United States Passport

If you do not have one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain one, you can still cast a ballot by presenting a supporting form of ID and executing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration. For more information on that or on elections in Texas, visit VoteTexas.gov.

COLLIN COUNTY

Where to vote in Collin County

Proposition A - $261,864,179 for jails and courts

Proposition B - $5,700,000 for an animal shelter

Proposition C - $13,360,685 for county medical examiner facilities

Proposition D - $22,450,000 for parks

Proposition E - $380,000,000 for roads and bridges

CITY OF ALLEN

Proposition A - $47,000,000 for street improvements

Proposition B - $17,000,000 for Ford Park improvements

Proposition C - $1,500,000 for public art projects

Proposition D - $8,000,000 for downtown street and infrastructure improvements

Proposition E - $83,000,000 for a new police headquarters

CITY OF

PRINCETON

Proposition A - $108,100,000 for parks and recreation

Proposition B - $1,000,000 for library improvements

Proposition A - $298,145,000 for school buildings

DALLAS COUNTY

Where to vote in Dallas County

Proposition A - $161,177,000 for schools

DENTON COUNTY

Where to vote in Denton County

Proposition B - $960,577,000 for schools

Proposition C - $69,600,000 for instructional technology

Proposition D - $31,376,000 for athletic facilities

Proposition E - $16,250,000 for aquatic centers

Proposition F - $19,999,000 for stadium improvements

Proposition G - $131,818,000 for indoor athletic facilities

Proposition A - $2,439,575,000 for school facilities

Proposition B - $140,000,000 for school technology

Proposition C - $102,425,000 for stadium facilities

Proposition D - $125,000,000 for a performing arts center

CITY OF DENTON

Proposition A - $45,125,000 for street improvements

Proposition B - $58,860,000 for drainage and flood control

Proposition C - $33,450,000 for park improvements

Proposition D - $42,015,000 for public safety facilities

Proposition E - $15,000,000 for affordable housing projects

Proposition F - $47,360,000 for adult center facility

Proposition G - $49,545,000 for a South Branch Library

Proposition H - $18,235,000 for City Hall West renovation

CITY OF JUSTIN

Proposition A - $33,370,000 for a new municipal complex building

Proposition B - $23,410,000 for city hall conversion project

Proposition C - $9,650,000 for a new municipal building

Proposition D - $21,790,000 for firefighting facilities

TOWN OF NORTHLAKE

Proposition A - $45,000,000 for a new multipurpose facility

TARRANT COUNTY

Where to vote in Tarrant County

Proposition A - $151,500,000 for school facilities

Proposition A - $540,900,000 for school facilities

Proposition B - $20,200,000 for technology

Proposition C - $47 million for athletic facility improvements

Proposition D - $51 million for a natatorium

Proposition A - $979,300,000 for school facilities

Proposition B - $18 million for technology

CITY OF RICHLAND HILLS

Proposition A – Sale of alcoholic beverages

Election night coverage



