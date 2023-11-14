Texas county issues state of emergency ahead of solar eclipse
The county expects its population to double in the days leading up to and after the eclipse.
The county expects its population to double in the days leading up to and after the eclipse.
The total solar eclipse is happening on April 8, less than 50 days away; however, experts also urge people to get their verified solar glasses now, before they are in short supply.
The city of Kyle is currently helping businesses get ready for the possibility of hundreds of thousands of visitors the next solar eclipse in April. Parts of the Lone Star state will have the best views around. Almost all hotels have been booked in Kyle.
The Charger, possibly a 2017-2020 model, was seen about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of W. Wheatland Road.
"Everything Barbie was, I wanted Black Barbie to be the opposite," said Kitty Black Perkins who designed the first Black Barbie doll that debuted in 1980.
The warmer weather has brought earlier blooms to the Dallas Arboretum, moving up the timeline for their 'Dallas Blooms' festival.
Friday we can expect cooler temperatures ahead of a warm and dry weekend.
The suspect was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon says White Settlement Police Chief Chris Cook.
The 18-year-old Black student was assigned in-school suspension since Aug. 31.
AT&T, which is headquartered in Dallas, has had the most reported cell service outages nationwide.
"This world is not gonna be the same without her," Brenda Cedars, Audrii's aunt, said.
The Charger, possibly a 2017-2020 model, was seen about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of W. Wheatland Road.
"Everything Barbie was, I wanted Black Barbie to be the opposite," said Kitty Black Perkins who designed the first Black Barbie doll that debuted in 1980.
"I understand the police chief and why he does not want to release some of the policy. At the same time, I believe it's important that we be transparent in everything we do," Councilmember Chris Nettles explained.
As investigators race to take dealers off the streets, there is another fight taking place, but this one is much more personal.
The full policy lays out, in detail, the circumstances in which officers can engage in a vehicle pursuit.
On a cold night in mid-December, a Grand Prairie homeowner woke up to a loud bang to find a police vehicle had crashed into her house.
Last month, the city of Fort Worth filed a lawsuit to block public records requests made by the CBS News Texas I-Team for the pursuit policy
President Biden is weighing citing a law dating back to 1952 to severely restrict access to the U.S. asylum system, three people familiar with the plans told CBS News.
Abbott is backing most of the GOP incumbents in North Texas because they support school choice. Paxton though is pushing for their challengers because the Republican incumbents voted to impeach him last year.
Lawyers Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and others faced legal sanctions for raising false claims about the integrity of the 2020 presidential election in a lawsuit filed in Michigan.
Early voting begins Feb. 20, and ends on March 1. The Texas primary election is on March 5.
In a growing number of cases, federal judges in D.C. are using their platform to swat down conspiracy theories perpetuated by some Jan. 6 defendants and their supporters.
Families across Texas are sharing similar stories of their experience with the solar company Sunnova.
A North Texas family is stuck dealing with debt they say their father was tricked into taking on.
If you're shopping for a child booster seat to put in your vehicle, there's good news.
Owner Luis Olvera closed his shop last week because he was behind on rent, but is now able to re-open after receiving help from the Dallas community.
For 22% of those with holiday debt, they say it will take them at least five months to pay it all off.
Experts say Black newborns are more than twice as likely to die in their first year compared to white newborns.
Included in the recall are all sizes of blocks and shredded packages of the Original Flavor and Cheddar with added Jalapeño Flavor.
Study detected chlormequat in 92% of oat-based foods in U.S., raising concerns about its impact on public health.
Many people think strokes only happen to older people, but they can happen to anyone.
In the middle of winter virus season, CBS News Texas wanted to bust some of the most common myths about the flu and other common illnesses this time of year.
Buffalo Wild Wings placed a bet on the big game – and lost – but wing lovers won.
As he closes in on the Republican presidential nomination, former President Donald Trump made a highly unusual stop.
Included in the recall are all sizes of blocks and shredded packages of the Original Flavor and Cheddar with added Jalapeño Flavor.
CBS News Texas captured drone images showing the gaping hole the explosion created on West 8th Street, showing windows of the hotel still boarded up.
Elon Musk is looking to move the legal home of SpaceX to Texas from Delaware after a judge in that state voided the billionaire's $55.8 billion Tesla pay package.
Four players from Texas A&M-Commerce and four from Incarnate Word have been suspended by the Southland Conference for "flagrant unsportsmanlike actions" after a brawl broke out during postgame handshakes following an overtime game.
We're three days into spring training and you still can't wipe the smile off the face of Rangers Right Fielder Adolis Garcia. And, he has good reason to be in a good mood.
Igor Shesterkin made 41 saves and the New York Rangers beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 for their eighth straight win.
These are the reigning World Champion Texas Rangers who re-convened for their first full squad workout on Monday. But they are not the reigning AL West Champion Texas Rangers.
CBS Sports Texas' Bill Jones gives us his thoughts as spring training is underway.
Beyoncé became the first Black woman to score a No. 1 hit in the history of Billboard's Hot Country Songs.
Parton, one of the most revered multi-hyphenates of all time, will be joined on the pink carpet by co-host Jane Lynch, with runway correspondents Kelly Osbourne and Rachel Smith.
Taylor Swift's attorneys said Jack Sweeney's @SwiftJetNextDay account tips off stalkers. But Sweeney's lawyer says in a new letter that there's nothing illegal about what he's doing.
Travis Kelce is dipping his toes into the movie business, executive producing a comedy set to premiere at SXSW next month.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went out for a night on the town after the 2024 Super Bowl — along with Swift's parents.
Parents and others comment after Studio 6 project near elementary school is put on hold after fiery town hall meeting.
Temperatures overnight to be in the upper 40s to low 50s before warming into the 70s Friday.
Texas Monthly photographer, Richard Sharum, captures a year inside the City of Dallas' Homicide Unit.
The City of Lewisville recently approved plans to turn a 17-acre lot into a massive affordable housing project.
The 'Dallas Blooms' festival begins this weekend at the Dallas Arboretum on White Rock Lake.
Dallas artist Roberto Marquez traveled to the Rafah Crossing in Egypt, the U.S. capital and will attend this weekend's statewide protest in Austin.
On Friday, hundreds of thousands of fans gathered outside and all around Globe Life Field in Arlington to celebrate the Texas Rangers historical World Series win!
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at several Texas Health hospitals were dressed in creative costumes for Halloween.
Is that the smell of cotton candy, beignets and brisket wafting over Fair Park? It sure is, and we are here for it!
No one puts these dolls back in their boxes. Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth are pretty in pink!