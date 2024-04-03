Hillsboro expects up to 60,000 visitors for its "Eclipseboro" total solar eclipse events

HILLSBORO — The total solar eclipse is just five days away, and Astronomy Magazine ranked Hillsboro as one of the top seven places in the world to view it. The city sits in the center of the path of totality.

Just a little more than 8,000 people live in Hillsboro. Set up is going on right now for up to 60,000 visitors coming to the small city for a total eclipse of the heart in Texas.

The whistle of a train filled the quiet community of Hillsboro Wednesday. The normal silence is surrounded by the bustle of preparation as the city transforms into "Eclipseboro."

"We have goodie bags for our visitors who are coming for the eclipse," Jamie Siddons said.

Those with Jamie Siddons Realtors will hand out goody bags at city hall.

"We have a coupon to the Texas meteorite exhibit, coupons to our boutiques, so we're all very excited," Siddons said. "We can't wait. We've been working on it for well over a year."

Eclipseboro kicks off Thursday with the Starlight Bar Night at nine downtown locations.

Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Lynette Hearrell, said the parking lot at the Outlets at Hillsboro will be transformed into a carnival and the Cosmic Cowboy Eclipse Festival, but that's not all.

"Our Wallace Park has tent camping, a star party on Friday night, sciencey things on Monday, an astrophotography zone," Hearrell said.

The city is expecting visitors from 49 states and foreign countries.

"We've got the Dubai Astronomical Society coming in. We have people from Germany, Tanzania, and Switzerland," Hearrell said.

"I'm just looking forward to seeing the amount of folks who will be in our community," said Siddons.

Leaders have been planning for a year and a half for this moment in the spotlight as Eclipseboro takes visitors from around the world into total darkness.

"Everybody's got a preparation in every part of the city, and we're ready," Hearrell said.

The quaint city of ready for its week on the international stage.

Click here for the full list of events for Eclipseboro.