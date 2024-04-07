Texas town in prime position prepped for total eclipse

ENNIS — Communities across North Texas in the path of totality for Monday's solar eclipse are preparing for the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Ennis has been celebrating the coming eclipse all weekend long.

Gloria Flores of Ennis knows a thing or two about harnessing the power of the moon and the sun.

"The sound bowls help to release any stagnant or negative energy," said Gloria Flores. "Before the eclipse, you're supposed to release or let go of anything that no longer serves your highest good."

Flores is the owner of Glow Holistic Shop in the heart of Downtown Ennis, where the city will hold a massive solar eclipse watch party on Monday. The city told business owners like Flores to prepare for a huge influx of visitors.

"Normally I would probably open at 11:30 AM or 12 noon but tomorrow I'll be opening at 8 am," said Flores.

And she's stocked up on all things moon and sun-related. Others are interested in the science behind it all, like 8-year-old Leena Vidales.

"I'm very excited because it's my first time seeing this type of eclipse," said Vidales.

She was listening closely as Cornell University astrophysicist Dr. Amit Vishawas shared his knowledge with the crowd at the city's weekend-long eclipse kickoff event.

Vishawas traveled all the way from Cornell University to see the eclipse here in Ennis.

"Seeing the totality duration for almost 4 and a half minutes that's really exciting," said Dr. Vishawas. "You don't need to be qualified in astronomy or physics in any way to appreciate the beauty of the events that we are going to be witnessing tomorrow."

With hundreds of thousands expected to descend on the city tomorrow Ennis natives like Flores couldn't be more proud to see Ennis in the spotlight.

"I think it's a great opportunity to let Ennis shine," said Flores.