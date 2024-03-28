Kaufman County high school students take part in eclipse scientific research

KAUFMAN COUNTY — On April 8, while most of us are putting on solar eclipse glasses, a group of Kemp High School students will be doing so much more.

They were selected to be part of a nationwide research project with the Southwest Research Institute where they will capture images of the solar eclipse using telescopes as it crosses the United States.

"Kind of living here we don't get that many opportunities because we're so small," said Kemp High School senior Zoe Brooks. "So it was really cool to have something so big kind of come to our school and bring so much attention."

They've only been using this equipment for a few weeks but these students assemble the telescope with ease on their high school's football field—using calculations and coordinates to make sure every single part is in place.

"You have to really understand everyone's part in a way," said junior Katy Kiser. "If you get one thing wrong it throws the entire alignment out of whack."

They've already shot stunning images of the sun but on April 8 they'll be filming the total solar eclipse in a way most of us will never see.

"It definitely feels an honor to be a part of and to bring this to your community because Kemp, we've had stuff going on but we've never had something like this," said Kiser. Their teachers hope this opportunity will propel the students into successful careers in science.

"If it's a researcher or it's in NASA, " said teacher Billy House. "I want them to be able to use this as a leverage to get further in life."