Perot Museum holding events, educating public before April 8 total solar eclipse

DALLAS – With just over a week left until the April 8 total solar eclipse, the Perot Museum of Nature & Science in Dallas has a full lineup of events to get North Texans ready for the main event.

The museum has been preparing for the event for two years.

Museum officials say they want to use the natural phenomenon as a way to inspire children to fall in love with science.

"I think it's just gonna be this collective moment where we all have an opportunity to be inspired and in awe of our universe and how it operates – and you can't simulate those things," said Dr. Linda Abraham Silver, Eugene McDermott CEO at the Perot Museum.

Leading up to April 8, the Perot Museum will be hosting educational events out in the community at libraries, schools and community centers.

It also will be sending 29 astronomers out to educate the public.

For the full list of events, CLICK HERE.

Perot Museum officials say by April 8 they will have distributed 1 million solar eclipse glasses. They already have given out free glasses to almost 600 schools around North Texas. They are really stressing the importance of wearing glasses to safely experience the eclipse.

On April 8, the Perot Museum will be holding its own eclipse watch party on its grounds – with food trucks, music and an anticipated 7,000 guests.