What issues should Texas lawmakers prioritize in the next legislative session?

NORTH TEXAS — Early voting is underway across Texas for the May 28 runoff election.

On election night, CBS News Teas will be closely watching the results of Republican primaries for 13 State House races that are on the ballot. The results could change how the Texas House looks and is run, and impact us all by affecting which bills legislators take up and ultimately pass into law.

Note: The poll above is being conducted at random, is not scientific and doesn't reflect a particular population.

Of the 13 State House runoffs, eight are for seats where the incumbent is on the ballot. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan is among those fighting to keep his seat. He's facing off against David Covey in the contentious runoff for District 21 in a race that Attorney General Ken Paxton has called the "battle for the soul of Texas."

Paxton, along with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and former President Donald Trump, have endorsed Covey. And while Gov. Greg Abbott has made several endorsements in GOP House races, he has stayed out of this one.

These types of high-profile endorsements are also shaping other House races.

Notably, Paxton has actively campaigned against House incumbents who voted to impeach him last year.

Abbott has actively campaigned for Republicans who supported his plan for taxpayer-funded school vouchers. The proposal failed to pass last session, so lawmakers could take it up again when they reconvene in January.

Some of the other topics lawmakers are likely to tackle include border security, property tax relief and housing affordability. Both House Speaker Phelan and Lt. Gov. Patrick included these items on their lists of priorities they released earlier this spring.

Learn more about the big races in the May 28 runoff election here.