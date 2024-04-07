Love Field expects Sunday to be the busiest travel day for total solar eclipse flyers

DALLAS — The total solar eclipse is only one day away now, and both Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field are gearing up for an influx of travelers in the area.

Love Field is projecting a 30% increase in roadway and passenger foot traffic from Sunday through Tuesday, and the airport projects Sunday will be the busiest solar eclipse travel day.

Cousins Tim Sanchez and Marina Ramos flew into Dallas Love Field Airport Sunday morning.

"We're from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and we came to Dallas for the solar eclipse," Sanchez said.

The two plan to see Monday's celestial event at a park in Terrell.

"I planned it out six months before because before everything happened because I heard it was going to be kind of crazy with all the people coming in from all over," Sanchez said.

"I'm excited because it hasn't happened in a while, and I'm excited to be a part of it and to see it," Ramos said.

Gregory Nelson also traveled from New Mexico just to see the total solar eclipse.

"I'm an amateur astronomer, so it'll be pretty fascinating to see," Nelson said. "It's a rare event, and I'm just looking forward to seeing it."

CBS News Texas also caught up with people flying in from Atlanta.

"I would say the majority of the flight was coming here for the solar eclipse and staying through Monday to get to experience it," Grant Radakovich said.

"I brought my own camera equipment and bought a special filter, and I'm hoping to get my own special photo," Tim McMahan said.

Flyers are encouraged to get to the airport at least 90 minutes early to allow extra time for parking and traffic.

A spokesperson for Dallas Love Field says they're preparing for an increase in people traveling for the total solar eclipse by increasing staffing and adding additional security.

Many Texas cities are expecting tens of thousands of visitors, as people flock to the area for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.