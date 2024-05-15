Brittney and Cherelle Griner reveal baby's name and videos from baby shower

Brittney and Cherelle Griner expecting a baby Brittney and Cherelle Griner expecting a baby boy in July 01:27

Brittney and Cherelle Griner shared videos from their baby shower exclusively with "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday, revealing they are having a boy. The couple also revealed their baby's name.

At the shower, the WNBA superstar and her pregnant wife played games — like a race to see who can finish a baby bottle fastest and dressing a baby doll while blindfolded.

They also revealed their baby boy will be named Bash, "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King revealed.

Last month, the couple announced on social media they were expecting their first child together, due in July. "Can't believe we're less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being," they wrote, sharing an image of a sonogram.

Griner, 33, made headlines in 2022 when she was arrested in Russia after a search of her luggage at a Moscow Airport revealed vape cartridges.

Griner, who was playing basketball in Russia during the WNBA off-season, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years in prison. She was detained for 10 months, and in December 2022, after negotiations between Washington and Moscow, she was freed from Russia in a prisoner swap. Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was released from U.S. custody in exchange for Griner.

Brittney Griner embraces her wife, Cherelle Griner, after her release in a prisoner swap with Russia, Dec. 9, 2022. Miquel A. Negron/U.S. Army via AP

Upon her return to the U.S., Griner re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury, the team she has played on since she was the first round, first overall draft pick in 2013. She said she will no longer play overseas during the offseason.

Earlier this month, Griner released a memoir, "Coming Home," about her "unfathomable" experience in the Russian prison.

Her wife, 31, is a lawyer who studied at the North Carolina Central University School of Law and was recognized in 2022 as the highest pro-bono honor earner for her work with the school's pro bono clinic, which provides free legal services to people in need.