Clouds break for North Texas eclipse-watching students, families

FORT WORTH — Some of us have been waiting our whole lives for a total eclipse but others got to see it much earlier in life.

For the youngest among us, Monday's total eclipse was absolute pandemonium.

"Best day ever!" yelled one student at Alice Carson Learning Center.

The school let families join and Ginny Fersch was able to watch with her kids.

"Something we'll never be able to do again. I got very emotional," said Fersch.

For the students, it was a pretty spectacular day.

Cloud cover was an issue, right up until the moment it mattered.

"We had a huge cloud right over Alice Carlson, and I promise at 1:41 pm the clouds split and we were able to see the corona and full totality and it was such an anticipated joy," said Elizabeth Kelz, the principal at Alice Carlson.

"It was very loud," said Levi Hendricks, a fifth grader.

Loud, crazy and totally special.

"Some people never get to experience that and I'm glad I was here with my children," said Fersch.