Astrophotographer chases best images of Monday's total solar eclipse

A snow-covered open field outside Burlington, Vermont is about 2,000 miles from where Jason Kurth expected to be Monday.

Kurth was one of the people who didn't want to take any chances with their viewing spot for the total solar eclipse. The models were still showing rainy weather over much of Texas, so Kurth and others were scrambling to try and find some backup plans.

Just two weeks ago, Kurth had a room booked in Gatesville, a community a little more than two hours south of Dallas-Fort Worth that was in the path of totality for the eclipse.

When you're an astrophotographer like Kurth is, you have to go where the action is.

"As a photographer, eclipse chaser we are a crazy breed of people," Kurth said. "I'm just extremely passionate about astrophotography."

Kurth only recently started chasing eclipses, capturing stunning images of a previous one with his three telescopic cameras.

His concerns about cloud cover Monday led to a last-minute decision to ditch the Texas trip and instead head to Vermont, where there was no guarantee of clear skies either.

"It was a race to see if we could hit totality before the clouds came in and we just made it," Kurth said.

On Monday morning, he set up his equipment for a moment he'd prepared for more than a year.

It took hours of rehearsing and figuring out precise settings knowing there would be no second chance.

"So that was a bit nerve-racking, but I prepared and it worked out and I got some good stuff," Kurth said.

These are some of the still photos that Kurth hopes to sell after finding just the right place and time to take them.

"I think when I see the images it will all be worth it," Kurth said.