Will there be clouds blocking the total eclipse on April 8?

NORTH TEXAS — It is still too early to give a forecast for the total solar eclipse on April 8, but we are getting closer to that point.

Spring is our storm season, of course. Perhaps the best indicator is tornado climatology. The National Weather Office in Fort Worth counted up all the confirmed tornadoes since, believe it or not, 1880.

In April and May, North Texas had 1,103 tornadoes. For all the other months? 899. So, there were more tornadoes in the 61-day window than all of the other days of year combined. But, the tornado count varies greatly from year to year.

In 2018, there were no tornadoes in April or May...the last time that happened was in 1962. But then, in 2015, there were 61 tornadoes in April-May—the most ever.

A very small percentage of storms produce tornadoes but it's worth noting that Spring usually has better ingredients for them to develop. April is the third-stormiest month of the year—May comes in 1st and June comes in 2nd. But even that statistic isn't that predictive. Of the thirty days in April, the 30-year average is for 5.8 storm days (about one storm day in every five days).

There will be storms around the day April 8. I say that because we rarely get through a week in Spring without a couple of rounds coming through the area during this time of the year.

Will they arrive a day before and be gone? Not start up until later that day? Maybe two days later? We are looking at our long-range model the GFS for the date and it looks like storms that day. Long-range models are notoriously inaccurate for a specific day. But there is a good chance the storms the model sees will materialize, give or take a 36-hour period.

Let talk cloud cover

We get a sunny or mostly sunny April day about 28% of the time.

We get a day with mostly cloudy conditions or overcast 36% of the time.

High clouds can arrive several days before the storm system, as they are overhead in April around 22% of the time—so a sky with some kind of cloud cover is likely. A typical April day would have near-overcast skies in the morning, then as the day heats up, there's more sunshine. So, an afternoon even has better odds of a good view of the eclipse.

In short, April is not the best (nor the worst) time of the year to hope for clear or mostly clear skies. The best would be July or August, while the worst would be January or February.

We get a decent idea of the expected weather about seven days out. Four days out we get more comfortable talking about timing of a rain/storm event. But it's the weather—We are trying to throw a lasso around chaos. Fingers crossed.