Will my school be closed during the total solar eclipse?

Tips on how to view the April 8 total solar eclipse

Many school districts in North Texas are closing their doors when the total solar eclipse makes its way above the state on Monday, April 8, while others are taking it as a learning opportunity.

Ennis ISD, Waxahachie ISD, Greenville ISD and Corsicana ISD all announced they will be closing for the day.

Several other school districts throughout central Texas have also announced closures for the day.

Frisco ISD won't be canceling classes, but student absences with a parent note will be excused. The school district says they will be providing solar eclipse viewing glasses for students on this day.

Arlington ISD says schools and offices will be open during the eclipse. Most schools will have lesson plans built around the eclipse, the district said.

Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD won't be closing.

Meanwhile, Bell County, located halfway between Waco and Austin, issued a local state of emergency, as they are anticipating a significant surge in visitors and strained resources during the eclipse.

When can I see the total solar eclipse?

The beginning of the path of totality will be visible in North Texas at 1:40 p.m. CT.

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun, according to NASA. If you're located in the path of totality, the sky will darken, as if it were dawn or dusk.

This will be the last total solar eclipse visible from the U.S. until 2044.