Texas primary runoff elections: What to know before you vote

NORTH TEXAS — Texans are once again heading to the polls. Early voting in the May 28 runoff election begins Monday and runs through Friday.

The runoff election features races in which no candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the March 5 primary election.

Election Day is May 28 and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by May 28 at 7 p.m.

Are you registered to vote?

Check your registration and verify your information on the Texas Secretary of State's website by clicking here.

If you're not registered, be sure to do so for the November general election. The deadline to register to vote in-person is Oct. 7. If you want to vote by mail, the last day to apply is Oct. 25.

What do you need to vote?

Voters must present one of seven acceptable forms of identification at the polls, according to Texas law. The seven acceptable forms include:

Texas driver license

Texas election ID certificate

Texas personal ID card

Texas handgun license

U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

U.S. military ID card

U.S. passport

A polling location station is ready for the election day. Adam Kazmierski / Getty Images

What are the big races in North Texas we're watching?

Primary Runoff Election - Republicans

U.S. Rep., District 12

John O'Shea



Craig Goldman

State Rep. Craig Goldman and businessman John O'Shea are facing off for the open 12th Congressional District, which is in much of the Fort Worth, Tarrant and Parker Counties. They're running to succeed longtime Congresswoman Kay Granger, who announced last year that she's retiring at the end of her term. Read more about this race here.

CBS News Texas

U.S. Rep., District 32

Darrell Day

David Blewett

Collin County

State Senate, District 30

Jace Yarbrough

Brent Hagenbuch

Jace Yarbrough and Brent Hagenbuch are running against each other to represent State Senate District 30, which includes parts of Collin, Denton, Grayson, Cooke and other counties. The seat is currently held by Drew Springer, a Republican who's not running again. Watch political reporter Jack Fink's one-on-one with Yarbrough here and his one-on-one with Hagenbuch here.

CBS News Texas

State Rep., District 33

Justin Holland

Katrina Pierson

In State House District 33, which includes downtown Plano, Rockwall and Heath, incumbent Justin Holland is fighting to keep his seat. Holland was forced into a runoff by Katrina Pierson, a former spokeswoman for former President Donald Trump. Watch Jack's one-on-one with Holland here and his one-on-one with Pierson here to learn more about their differences.

CBS News Texas

State Rep., District 61

Keresa Richardson

Frederick Frazier

In Texas House District 61, which includes parts of McKinney and Frisco, incumbent Frederick Frazier is facing off against challenger Keresa Richardson.

CBS News Texas

Denton County

State Rep., District 64

Lynn Stucky

Andy Hopper

Andy Hopper is challenging incumbent Lynn Stucky in the Texas House District 64 in most of Denton.

CBS News Texas

Johnson County

State Rep., District 58

Dewayne Burns

Helen Kerwin

In House District 58, Dewayne Burns is another incumbent Republican fighting to hold onto his seat. His opponent, Helen Kerwin, has been endorsed by some top Republicans — including Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott. Burns, who was first elected in 2014, told Jack that Abbott endorsed his opponent after Burns voted against taxpayer-funded vouchers to send students to private school. Watch Jack's full interview with Burns here.

Jack requested an interview with Kerwin, but her campaign declined his request.

CBS News Texas





Tarrant County

State Rep., District 91

Stephanie Klick

David Lowe

In House District 91 in North Richland Hills and Haltom City, incumbent Stephanie Klick was forced into a runoff by challenger David Lowe.

CBS News Texas

State Rep., District 97

Cheryl Bean

John McQueeney

Cheryl Bean and John McQueeney are facing off to represent Texas House District 97. The current representative is running for U.S. Congress, leaving the seat for the district, which includes parts of Fort Worth, Benbrook and Crowley, open. McQueeney is backed by Gov. Greg Abbott. Bean has been endorsed by Sen. Ted Cruz, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton, among others. Watch Jack's interview with Bean here and his interview with McQueeney here.

CBS News Texas

Wise County

Sheriff

Cary Mellema

Craig Johnson

Primary Runoff Election - Democrats

Collin County

State Senator, District 30

Michael Braxton

Dale Frey

Dallas County

Sheriff

Marian Brown

Lupe Valdez

One of the closest races being watched in Dallas County is the Democratic primary runoff on May 28 between incumbent Sheriff Marian Brown and her former boss, former Sheriff Lupe Valdez. Jack recently moderated a debate between the two candidates.

Tarrant County

State Rep., District 97

Diane Symons

Carlos Walker

County Commissioner, Pct. 1

Roderick Miles, Jr.

Kathleen Hicks

The race dubbed "The Battle for the Soul of Texas"

It's not a North Texas race, but on election night all eyes across the state will be on the contentious runoff between House Speaker Dade Phelan and challenger David Covey. Attorney General Ken Paxton has called the race for Texas House District 21 the "Battle for the Soul of Texas".

Paxton, along with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Donald Trump, have endorsed Covey. And while Greg Abbott has made several endorsements in GOP House races, he's stayed out of this one.

This election has implications that extend beyond the Beaumont-area district. The result could change the way the Texas House is run, and in turn the bills that legislators take up and ultimately pass into law.



