Storms keep eclipse travelers on their toes as North Texas exodus begins

FORT WORTH - Storms Monday night and early Tuesday morning created a little tension for travelers looking to depart DFW following Monday's solar eclipse. Most flights departed on-time but not everyone was so lucky.

Now that Monday's magic moment has come and gone, some travelers are reflecting on the total eclipse.

"I'm so happy we came out here, it was perfect," said Heather Sorrell, who traveled from Charlottesville, Virginia with her family to watch the eclipse.

Jim Menard traveled from Nome, Alaska with his son to see totality.

"It was pretty amazing. There were some high clouds, we were over in Mesquite, but we just loved it," he said.

But the storms Monday night made travel a nightmare for Jerry Lewis.

"Headed back from Augusta towards LAX. Came through Dallas/Fort Worth and due to the weather my flight was late so I missed my connector so I had to stay here overnight to catch my next flight," Lewis said.

More threating storms could make catching connections tricky.

"It's a quick trip over to Seattle, Seattle up to Anchorage, Anchorage to Nome," said Menard.

For Lewis, he's hoping he wins the battle of wills verse weather.

"That can't happen, I already missed two due to weather. It can't happen three times. It won't happen, put it that way," he said.