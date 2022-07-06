Labcorp to begin monkeypox testing, doubling nationwide capacity
Starting Wednesday, Labcorp will begin testing for monkeypox using CDC's orthopoxvirus test, which detects all non-smallpox related orthopoxviruses including monkeypox.
Starting Wednesday, Labcorp will begin testing for monkeypox using CDC's orthopoxvirus test, which detects all non-smallpox related orthopoxviruses including monkeypox.
Santa Cruz County health officials on Wednesday announced the county's second probable monkeypox case in a week, with confirmation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still pending.
Monkeypox cases have more than doubled during the past week in the Bay Area. Devin Fehely reports. (7-3-22)
Santa Cruz County public health officials announced Wednesday that the county's first probable case of monkeypox has been identified in a local resident.
Santa Clara County health officials announced Thursday they are investigating the county's first probable case of monkeypox, as a growing number of cases have been reported in other parts of Bay Area and California.
The World Health Organization convened an emergency meeting Thursday on the current monkeypox outbreak. The question on hand is whether the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern and if so, the proposed recommendations to deal with the multi-country outbreak.
CBS News Bay Area's Anne Makovec asks Dr. Anne Liu, infectious disease physician at Stanford Health Care, about the symptoms of monkeypox, and how this outbreak differs from previous outbreaks
At least three probable cases of the Monkeypox have been identified in San Francisco, health officials said Thursday, nearly one week after the first case was reported in the city.
Local health officials were awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday of the first case of Monkeypox detected in Alameda County.
Health officials said Monday that they've identified the fourth presumptive case of monkeypox in Sacramento County.
A possible first case of monkeypox in San Francisco won't stop people from enjoying major events this month include Pride celebrations.
Sacramento County public health officials said on Friday they are now looking a second suspected case of monkeypox in the area.
Amanda Starantino reports on a likely case of the monkeypox virus found in Sacramento county (5-24-2022)
Sacramento County public health officials say they are investigating a probable travel-related case of the monkeypox virus.
As COVID-19 continues to stick around, another virus called monkeypox is spreading globally and wreaking more havoc.
President Biden is seeking to calm concerns about recent cases of monkeypox that have been identified in Europe and the United States.
As the CDC confirms a case in Boston, Dr. Jon LaPook discusses why the potentially fatal disease, now found in 12 countries outside Africa, is being taken seriously by public health officials.
"They haven't told me the level of exposure yet but it is something that everybody should be concerned about," the president said.
San Jose Sharks scout and former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment died Wednesday in Montreal, his agent said. He was 53.
The summer reality hit announces 16 new houseguests to move into the "BB Motel" in a live 24th season premiere event
Ramón Laureano homered for the A's, who failed to complete their first sweep of the season.
Starting Wednesday, Labcorp will begin testing for monkeypox using CDC's orthopoxvirus test, which detects all non-smallpox related orthopoxviruses including monkeypox.
Santa Cruz County health officials on Wednesday announced the county's second probable monkeypox case in a week, with confirmation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still pending.
Borrowers who qualify for existing federal student loan forgiveness programs could see fewer hurdles and less paperwork.
Favorable weather early Wednesday aided the fight against a wildfire in California's Gold Country that has forced evacuations in two counties.
City councilmembers in Oakland Tuesday night voted down an effort to get the public's input on the Oakland A's proposed $12 billion waterfront ballpark district.
The bodies of three people who had jumped into the Sacramento River near Three-Mile Slough Bridge to try and save a child who had fallen into the water have now been recovered.
Favorable weather early Wednesday aided the fight against a wildfire in California's Gold Country that has forced evacuations in two counties.
San Jose Sharks scout and former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment died Wednesday in Montreal, his agent said. He was 53.
Ramón Laureano homered for the A's, who failed to complete their first sweep of the season.
Starting Wednesday, Labcorp will begin testing for monkeypox using CDC's orthopoxvirus test, which detects all non-smallpox related orthopoxviruses including monkeypox.
Santa Cruz County health officials on Wednesday announced the county's second probable monkeypox case in a week, with confirmation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still pending.
Starting Wednesday, Labcorp will begin testing for monkeypox using CDC's orthopoxvirus test, which detects all non-smallpox related orthopoxviruses including monkeypox.
A shooting in San Francisco's Civic Center area left a 56-year-old woman injured early Wednesday morning, police said.
The federal government ordered San Francisco-based e-commerce site Wish on Tuesday to stop selling illegal and unregistered disinfectants on its online marketplace.
While tourism numbers still have a way to go before fully recovering to pre-pandemic levels, businesses said the busy July 4th holiday was a good sign of progress.
East Palo Alto counted its third homicide of the year Monday after a man was stabbed to death late that night, police said.
City councilmembers in Oakland Tuesday night voted down an effort to get the public's input on the Oakland A's proposed $12 billion waterfront ballpark district.
A grass fire in Martinez that came dangerously close to a gas station Tuesday was determined to have arson and police have arrested a suspect
A three-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after being shot while sitting in a car Monday night in East Oakland, one of multiple shootings and homicides being investigated by police.
Residents of a Pittsburg neighborhood were grateful to be back in their homes Tuesday after a close call July 4th when fireworks set fire to two backyards.
A Castro Valley man who once led the governing body for softball in the United States has been accused of multiple sex offenses with a child, authorities said.
Santa Cruz County health officials on Wednesday announced the county's second probable monkeypox case in a week, with confirmation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still pending.
Police have arrested three people suspected in a fatal shooting in San Jose in April, the department announced Wednesday.
A man who reported being assaulted last month in San Jose died of his injuries more than a week later and police have arrested the suspect in the assault for homicide.
The San Mateo Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a teen who hasn't been seen since Monday morning in San Carlos.
The San Jose Sharks have hired Mike Grier to lead the team's front office, making history as the first Black general manager in the history of the National Hockey League.
Good Samaritans and CHP officers pulled a driver from a burning car after a rollover crash on US Highway 101 at Spencer in Sausalito, Tuesday night.
Mandatory evacuation and evacuation warning zones in Amador County were expanded Tuesday afternoon due to the Electra Fire, the Amador County Sheriff's Office said.
First responders took a surfer to a hospital by helicopter after he was found floating facedown in the water at Point Reyes National Seashore's South Beach on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Park Service.
Investigators from the Santa Rosa Fire Department say illegal fireworks started a fire late Monday night on the roof of the Johnny Franklin's Muffler building.
Crews have responded to a vegetation fire that broke out in Lake County Tuesday afternoon.
San Jose Sharks scout and former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment died Wednesday in Montreal, his agent said. He was 53.
Ramón Laureano homered for the A's, who failed to complete their first sweep of the season.
City councilmembers in Oakland Tuesday night voted down an effort to get the public's input on the Oakland A's proposed $12 billion waterfront ballpark district.
Daulton Varsho hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning after Josh Rojas caused problems with his speed, and the Arizona Diamondbacks extended the San Francisco Giants' losing streak to six games with a 6-2 win.
Stephen Piscotty homered, Adrián Martínez struck out five over five solid innings, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 on Tuesday night.
Harvey L. Heishman III, a 74-year-old convicted murderer and rapist on death row at San Quentin State Prison, died Tuesday of natural causes at the prison infirmary, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Wednesday.
Hussle was fatally shot outside of the clothing store he owned in Los Angeles in March 2019.
Police have arrested three people suspected in a fatal shooting in San Jose in April, the department announced Wednesday.
A shooting in San Francisco's Civic Center area left a 56-year-old woman injured early Wednesday morning, police said.
Authorities said the suspect "went into details about what he had done" in an interview with investigators.
A Bay Area woman who experienced deadly violence in her childhood home is now on a mission to help others secure their digital footprint.
When President Joe Biden applauded a decision by Santa Clara-based Intel Corp. to build a $20 billion semiconductor operation on "1,000 empty acres of land" in Ohio, it didn't sit well with Tressie Corsi.
Modern technology makes the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade more far-reaching than you may think.
Scientists have discovered the world's largest bacterium -- visible to the naked eye -- in a Caribbean mangrove swamp.
The fate of Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani is now in the hands of a jury that will weigh charges he joined Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes in an elaborate fraud that jarred Silicon Valley.
Starting Wednesday, Labcorp will begin testing for monkeypox using CDC's orthopoxvirus test, which detects all non-smallpox related orthopoxviruses including monkeypox.
Santa Cruz County health officials on Wednesday announced the county's second probable monkeypox case in a week, with confirmation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still pending.
As cases rise with the new BA.5 subvariant, a new study suggests COVID is really not like a cold or flu and can cause lasting health problems.
Sales of morning-after pills in the Golden State spiked right after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade even though access to abortion in California hadn't changed.
The epic show of solidarity for little Roqaia has given other parents hope, but it's a race against time to get one of the world's most expensive drugs.
Borrowers who qualify for existing federal student loan forgiveness programs could see fewer hurdles and less paperwork.
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol assault had issued a subpoena for his testimony.
The Biden administration has signaled that medication abortion may be the next front in the fight to preserve abortion rights in states that are curtailing access.
Political observers say California Governor Gavin Newsom is signaling that he has national political ambitions and may be eyeing a run for the presidency after airing political attack ads aimed at Florida voters.
The committee has not yet announced a focus, or if there will be any witnesses.
A drag show in Yolo County near Sacramento was disrupted by a group making homophobic and transphobic remarks Thursday night, as the establishment also faced online threats for the event.
Long before the repeal of Don't Ask, Don't Tell in 2011, San Francisco was once a major hub for LGBTQ servicemembers.
A Danville family put up a rainbow pride flag on their home to celebrate Pride Month, but the flag has been ripped down and stolen two times.
Just a mention of his beginnings in dance and it doesn't take long for a smile to spread across Roberto Vega Ortiz's face.
The decades-long struggle for equal rights for the gay community included an unlikely transformation within a local Catholic church that is now thriving in San Francisco's Castro District.
Hussle was fatally shot outside of the clothing store he owned in Los Angeles in March 2019.
Legendary Bay Area skate-punk band the Boneless Ones play songs from their first new album in over 35 years when they headline this Sunday afternoon barbecue at the Bottom of the Hill.
Grammy-award winning singer, composer, musician Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a concert in Michigan.
The new show features former competitors from "Survivor," "Big Brother," "The Amazing Race" and "Love Island."
Reunited '90s alternative-rock band Failure plays songs from their latest album 'Wild Type Droid' Thursday night when they return to the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco.
Imagine getting a bunch of tax documents telling you and the IRS about a large sum of money you made when, in fact, you never received a penny of it.
Many in the Bay Area want their Ukrainian relatives to find safe haven here but the obstacles they're facing are formidable.
The state of emergency that San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared for the Tenderloin last December has a lot of people talking but no one is paying closer attention than the people who live there.
One of the hottest real estate markets is not in the Bay Area. In fact, it's not even in our world. It's at your fingertips in an alternate reality known as the metaverse.
A group of Bay Area scientists have unraveled some surprising secrets about post traumatic stress disorder or PTSD which one day could lead to better therapies and treatments.
BIG BROTHER announced today the 16 new Houseguests who will embark on the 24th season of the series when they move into the mid-century Palm Springs inspired "BB Motel" during the live 90-minute premiere event Wednesday, July 6th
Vern Glenn interviews NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry following his practice round at Edgewood Tahoe Resort. Curry is teeing it up this week in the annual American Century Championship. (7-6-22)
Jackie Kostek reports on the couple who found and sheltered the toddler who lost both parents in the horrific Highland Park July 4th massacre (7-6-2022)
KPIX 5 Noon News headlines for Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Wednesday 6 a.m. news update from KPIX 5
A Pacifica woman provides a safe place to gather in person to grieve and share community in the pandemic.
A two-time breast cancer survivor who takes cancer support to the next level is this week's Bay Area Jefferson Award winner.
In the Ingleside, a Bay Area pastor inspires his community with a nationally lauded black history collage.
More than 70 percent of African Americans do not have a will or other estate planning document, according to a Caring.com 2022 survey. An Oakland attorney is changing that.
When Dr. Jason Wong hands his patients a prescription, they often go to a unique pharmacy on the Peninsula where food is medicine.
A Bay Area woman who experienced deadly violence in her childhood home is now on a mission to help others secure their digital footprint.
It's not uncommon for Students Rising Above Scholars to have close knit, loving families. Ronvel Sharper is no exception.
This week's Students Rising Above scholar knows how devastating it can be when someone you love is struggling with their mental health and the importance of also taking care of yourself.
All human beings have experienced trauma at some point in their lives, but not everyone asked themselves to take a step back, and shift focus to others, and what they may be going through.
A gifted Bay Area student who faced cancer as a teenager and won has taken on a new role in the fight against the devastating disease.