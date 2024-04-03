Peninsula moms give students a voice on environmental issues through annual film festival

Two Peninsula mothers are encouraging San Mateo County youth to think about how they can care for the environment and express themselves using the video tools they already use.

When Shirley Lee and Eileen Kim met years ago as mothers of elementary students, they never would have predicted their shared passion would take them down a path of encouraging young filmmakers.

"They just inspire me," Kim said.

"They can definitely make a difference," said Lee.

Lee and Kim were board members with the Citizens Environmental Council of Burlingame, an environmental education and advocacy group. They wanted to inspire more children to learn about our planet outside of the classroom.

"I'm sure there's some things going on but there's no curriculum right now," Lee explained.

"I thought, let's try to put on a film festival for students to share their ideas about the environment," Kim added.

So they launched the first annual Citizens Environmental Club Student Film Festival in 2018, drawing on students' affinity for making videos.

Every year, students in grades 4 through 12 create their own film, up to five minutes long, that shows how they care about the world around them.

A free workshop offers storytelling tips. Winning entries receive $150 prizes, funded by Peninsula Clean Energy.



Kayla Ling won a top award for her 7th-grade film on the environmental impact of red meat. Now a 10th grader, she says the experience has shaped her career goals.

"I grew really passionate about telling stories with environmental justice through filmmaking and storytelling," Ling said. "And I was really enpowered to do that."

Today, she is a festival judge and part of the planning committee that includes members of the Citizens Environmental Council, Burlingame High School, and The Nueva School.

In the end, Lee and Kim say the young filmmakers aren't the only winners.

"They learn about it, the problems with wasting water, wasting food. They can go to their parents and point things out," Kim said.

"To take that interest and then continue it, that is why we do it," said Lee.

This year's film fest winners will be announced and their films screened on Wednesday evening, April 24, at Burlingame High School. The event is free; for more information visit cecburlingame.org.