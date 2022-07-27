Santa Clara County monkeypox cases grow to 39; Awaiting 700 doses of vaccine

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- Santa Clara health officials announced Wednesday they were expecting the arrival of more than 700 doses of monkeypox vaccine as the number of cases in the county has grown to 39.

County health director Dr. Sara Cody told reporters at a Wednesday news conference that infections remain rare, but the increasing number of cases is of concern.

"We are of course concerned about those with monkeypox, but their contacts," she said. "We want to do everything that we can with all the tools that we have to prevent further infection. The infection is still rare and we would like to keep it that way."

While warning that anyone can get monkeypox, county health officials released a breakdown of the current cases showing that a disproportionate number are among Latino and Hispanic men.

In the county, 41 percent of cases are among Hispanic or Latino gay and bisexual men. The infection, Cody said, is being spread by skin to skin contact.

The actual breakdown is 21 cases among Hispanic or Latinos; 8 among white non-Hispanics; 6 among Asian or Pacific Islander; 2 among Black or African Americans and 2 unidentified cases.

"This is similar to a pattern that is being seen across the Bay Area and around the country," Cody said.

The department has formed partnerships with LGBTQ+ community organizations in the county to reach out to individuals who currently considered at higher risk for contracting the disease to connect them to prevention, testing, treatment and vaccination.

So far, Cody told reporters, 662 doses of vaccine has been administered in the county and more doses are on the way.

"In the last hour, we received news of an additional allocation of vaccine from the state," she said. "We'll get a little over 700 doses...We don't now exactly when those will arrive."

Cody said that the years of the COVID pandemic have prepared health teams for response to monkeypox.

"A little silver lining in difficult times, we have a lot of experience though COVID and our teams are ready doing what they know how to do best," she said.

County health officials also announced they have opened up a clinic at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds Expo Hall for monkeypox vaccine efforts with 380 appointments already fully booked for Wednesday and Thursday.