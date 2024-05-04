Bay Area to see scattering, lingering showers throughout Saturday

The Bay Area started the weekend with a very winter-like storm, which brought rain, gusty winds and colder temperatures.

Scattered showers will linger throughout Saturday after a cold front moves through the region, the National Weather Service said. A moderate amount of rain was expected Friday night into Saturday.

The NWS predicted about a half inch of rain would fall in the Bay Area. Flooding potential should remain low overall.

It's been about 3 weeks since our last good rain. When it rains after a long dry stretch, roads can become surprisingly slippery as accumulated oil floats above the water. Slow down and avoid using cruise control on wet roads Saturday. pic.twitter.com/0BUUoOzE5N — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 3, 2024

Most of the rain is expected between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. The chances of rain after 5 p.m. fall drastically. The heaviest rain will be focused on the coastal ranges.

Strong winds will continue even after the rain moves out Saturday afternoon, with 30+mph gusts possible into Saturday evening.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the 50s in the Bay Area. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s on the coast, in the mid-40s around the bay and inland.

After the lingering showers, the Bay Area will see dry weather on Sunday. Warm temperatures are expected for next week.