San Francisco police arrest woman, seize illegal gaming machines in Tenderloin raid

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

A 45-year-old woman was arrested and more than a dozen gaming machines, cash and suspected narcotics were seized in a raid on an illegal gambling establishment in the Tenderloin, San Francisco police said Friday.

The woman, Trang Thuy Thanh Tran of Oakland, was accused of operating the establishment in the 700 block of Ellis Street after officers executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon, police said. 

Several other adults were detained, according to police.

In addition to the gambling machines, officers seized a loaded firearm, over $3,000 in cash, suspected drugs and equipment used for the sales of narcotics, police said.

The San Francisco Sheriff's Office and the Army National Guard Counterdrug Taskforce assisted in the operation, police said.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a digital content producer for KPIX in San Francisco. He previously worked in Sacramento, covering politics, crime and wildfires.

First published on May 4, 2024 / 8:08 AM PDT

