Cinco de Mayo falls on a Sunday this year. Here's what to know

Cinco de Mayo falls on a Sunday this year and the Bay Area is gearing up for the festivities. Law enforcement in the region will also be gearing up for a busy day.

Several agencies, such as the San Jose and Oakland police departments, will be ramping up activity on Sunday. More officers are expected to be on the roads.

Both San Jose and Oakland will be on the watch for sideshows, which have proved disruptive in past years.

What is Cinco de Mayo?

Cinco de Mayo marks the anniversary of the 1862 victory by Mexican troops over invading French forces at the Battle of Puebla. The triumph over the better equipped and more numerous French troops was an enormous emotional boost for the Mexican soldiers led by Gen. Ignacio Zaragoza.

Historical reenactments and parades are held annually in the central Mexico city of Puebla to commemorate the inspirational victory, with participants dressed in historical French and Mexican army uniforms.

With May 5 being more popular in the U.S., there was some previous confusion that May 5 was Mexico's Independence Day which is actually Sept. 16.

Celebrations in San Francisco

Cinco de Mayo Festival at District Six

428 11th Street, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo at Union Station

2075 Mission Street, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

La Bamba movie showing at Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture

2 Marina Boulevard, 5:30 p.m.

Celebrations in the South Bay

Downtown San Jose parade and festival

Plaza de Cesar Chavez, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. parade; festival 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Plaza de Cesar Chavez, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. parade; festival 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. East San Jose Cinco de Mayo Parade and Festival

Mexican Heritage Plaza, Alum Rock and King Road 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. parade; Emma Prusch Park, festival 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mexican Heritage Plaza, Alum Rock and King Road 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. parade; Emma Prusch Park, festival 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Festival 5 de Mayo

Santa Clara County Fairgrounds- Gate D, 12 p.m.

Celebrations in the North Bay

2024 Cinco de Mayo Celebration in Sonoma

The Sonoma Plaza, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Sonoma Plaza, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cinco de Mayo Day Party in Napa

The Lincoln, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebrations in the East Bay

Cinco de Mayo on Valdez Street Oakland

2315 Valdez Street, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

2315 Valdez Street, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Cinco de Mayo Fest and Beer Garden by West Coast Makers

Ohlone College Newar Center, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.