San Jose police officer critically hurt, 2nd officer injured in shooting; suspect also shot

A San Jose officer is in critical condition following a shootout on Thursday night in the city's Santa Teresa neighborhood, police said.

Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were looking into a reported disturbance in the 6100 block of San Ignacio Avenue when they contacted a man who allegedly shot at them. Two of the officers were hit, prompting them to return fire. Police then nabbed the armed man, who was also struck during the gunfire exchange.

The injured officers and the suspect were sent to local hospitals. Around 5 a.m., San Jose police said on social media that one of the injured officers had been treated and released from the hospital.

The other officer and the suspect have stabilized but are still in critical condition, according to police.

After the shootout, police shut down San Ignacio Avenue from Bernal Road to Great Oaks Boulevard. Westbound Bernal Road was also closed from Monterey Road to San Ignacio Avenue.

San Jose police said they are investigating the shooting.