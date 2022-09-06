Contra Costa health officials expand MPX vaccine eligibility

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – Health officials in Contra Costa County announced Tuesday that eligibility has expanded for the monkeypox (MPX) vaccine, as supplies increase.

According to an agency statement, Jynneos vaccines are now available to all LGBTQ men and men who have sex with men. While anyone can get the disease, the current outbreak has disproportionately affected the above groups.

"After months of MPX vaccine being scarce, we now have enough supply to vaccinate more people and provide more protection in the community," health officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli said in a statement.

Previously, the county only offered first doses only to people who had contact with a known case, sex workers or LGBTQ men who had more than one sexual partner in the last 14 days.

The vaccine can be given preventatively in advance of an exposure or within 4-5 days after an exposure, but not after symptoms start, officials said.

Contra Costa is also expanding eligibility for second doses of the vaccine to anyone who received their first dose, rather than reserving them for the immunocompromised. The Centers for Disease Control recommends 28 days between first and second doses.

Health officials said more than 3,700 doses of MPX vaccine have been administered during the outbreak at clinics in Concord and Richmond, along with pop-up clinics.

The county said it has recorded 72 confirmed or probable cases of MPX during the outbreak, out of nearly 3,900 statewide. Most people who have been infected recover at home, while some have been hospitalized for pain management.

No deaths from MPX have been reported in California, officials said.

Additional information, including vaccine clinic locations and appointment scheduling, can be found by visiting the Contra Costa health website or by calling 833-829-2626.