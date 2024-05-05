Watch CBS News
Oakland police ask for public's help in 2 killings believed to be related

Oakland police are investigating two homicides that took place about a year apart as possibly connected and are asking for the public's help with leads. 

Police said on Saturday that multiple suspects are connected to the homicide of Henry Texada and DeShawn Rhoades. 

Texada was shot and killed on April 28, 2020, in the 2900 block of 68th Avenue. A gray 2020 Nissan Armada without license plates was seen pulling up to Texada before multiple people got out and shot him. He was 23 years old.

The vehicle was later recovered and determined to be a rental car from Reno, Nevada.

Rhoades was killed in a shooting on June 19, 2021, in the 2200 block of Lakeshore Avenue. 

Anyone with information about either case is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the department's tip line at 510-238-7950. 

The department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. 

First published on May 5, 2024 / 8:04 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

