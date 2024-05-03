Washout-closure stretch of Highway 1 in Big Sur to reopen by May 25

BIG SUR -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that a stretch of Highway 1 closed when a portion of the cliff caved in will reopen to unrestricted signal-controlled traffic by May 25.

Newsom has signed a state of emergency proclamation, helping secure an estimated $100 million in federal funding for statewide repairs.

Newsom appeared Friday at Rocky Creek Bridge along Big Sur, just north of the site of the Highway 1 slipout in the southbound lane. Caltrans has led twice-daily convoys since April 1 through the area in the northbound lane.

Newsom said in a statement that crews will install a temporary signal and open Highway 1 to unrestricted traffic under alternating one-way traffic control.

View of southbound Highway 1 collapsed into the ocean at the Rocky Creek Bridge in Big Sur, California. Photo April 3, 2024. Tayfun Coskun via Getty Images

Caltrans' federal emergency funds, coming through the Federal Highway Administration's Emergency Relief Program, requires repairs to be completed within the first 180 days of an emergency event to be eligible for 100 percent federal funding.

The state of emergency is for the following counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Plumas, San Bernardino, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, Trinity and Ventura.