San Francisco health officials to move forward with second doses of MPX vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO -- Health officials in San Francisco on Wednesday announced plans to proceed with providing second doses of the Jynneos vaccine to help curb the spread of the MPX virus starting next week.

San Francisco vaccine sites will move forward with second doses for individuals who received their first dose at least 28 days ago, officials said. Distribution of second MPX vaccine doses in San Francisco will commence on Tuesday, September 6.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health tweeted the announcement and provided additional information on the department's web page on MPX vaccination availability. Demand remains high and the quantity of the vaccine available is still limited, officials said.

On Tuesday, the clinic at ZSFG will continue to serve first doses for walk-ins as well as administering second doses by appointments to San Francisco Health Network patients. A limited number of walk-ins for second doses as supply dictates will be available in the future.

Officials noted that the plan is in alignment with other Bay Area counties, with some areas offering second doses as soon as Wednesday. Healthcare providers will continue to administer first doses and make a percentage of vaccines dedicated for first doses.

Officials said first and second doses of MPX vaccine are available by appointment at healthcare providers and clinics throughout the city -- including Kaiser Permanente and UCSF -- as supply dictates. Individuals are advised to seek the second dose from their usual health care provider, regardless of where their initial dose was obtained.

Medical providers Kaiser and UCSF will be providing doses via appointments, serving both non-patients and patients. People are advised to check their websites for appointments or to call their provider for more information.

The walk-in vaccination clinic is located at ZSFG at 1001 Potrero, Building 30, is currently open for first doses though Friday, September 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is needed for first doses received at the SF General clinic.