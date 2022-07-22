San Francisco announces new monkeypox vaccine strategy

SAN FRANCISCO - With San Francisco's ongoing monkeypox outbreak, the city lacks sufficient vaccine supply for the number of people who need it. In accordance with guidance being developed at the California Department of Public Health , the strategy of the San Francisco Department of Public Health is to prioritize first doses for at-risk people until adequate vaccine supply is received.

SFDPH and vaccine partners will prioritize first dose of Jynneos vaccine to as many at-risk people as possible and will defer second dose appointments until sufficient supply is received. Given the rapid increase of cases and very limited number of vaccines, this strategy will allow more people to receive a dose. This approach is endorsed by the CDPH and is consistent with approaches taken by New York City, the United Kingdom and Canada. This decision is based on the available scientific evidence, the accelerating outbreak, the high number of eligible people and extreme shortage of Jynneos vaccine nationally.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Jynneos is indicated for prevention of smallpox and monkeypox disease in adults. However, since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, it is important for individuals to reduce their risk of potential exposures to monkeypox both before and after being vaccinated.

Demand for vaccine is high and supply extremely limited. This week, San Francisco received just 4,164 doses from the federal stockpile via CDPH. To date, only 7,700 doses have been allotted to San Francisco. SFDPH requested 35,000 doses to begin to meet the need.

SFDPH and vaccine partners will notify the community when vaccine supply is available for second doses to complete the vaccine series. If a person receives one dose, a second dose can be administered without having to restart the series, even if the second dose is given after the minimum interval of four weeks.

San Francisco has currently identified 141 cases of monkeypox to date but anticipates more cases will occur. SFDPH will continue to keep the public updated on vaccine supplies and other resources, such as testing and treatment, that are essential to curbing the spread of monkeypox and protecting the community.

In addition to vaccine, prevention measures offer some level of protection. These include avoiding close physical contact if sick, especially if there is a new or unexpected rash or sore. For those who choose to have sex while sick, it is best to avoid kissing and other face-to-face contact. Also, sores should be covered with clothing or sealed bandages. This may help reduce - but not eliminate - the risk of transmission. Cleaning hands, sex toys, and bedding before and after sex or other intimate activities is advised. When making plans, people should consider the level of risk. Having sex or other intimate contact with multiple or anonymous people can increase risk of exposure.

For more information on monkeypox in SF, including eligibility for vaccine, case counts, vaccine locations and ways to avoid infection visit: sf.gov/monkeypox.