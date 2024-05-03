25th annual How Weird Street Faire in San Francisco postponed due to inclement weather

Saturday's planned 25th annual How Weird Street Faire in San Francisco's SoMa District is being postponed because of the forecast rain and wind, according to event organizers.

The annual party to celebrate "weirdness and creativity" with an all-day festival of electronic music on multiple stages announced the postponement Friday on the festival's website.

The celebration is one of the longest-running dance festivals on the West Coast.

"How Weird St. Faire on Saturday, May 4th, is postponed due to severe weather," a statement on the website homepage said. "There is an over a half-inch of rain in the forecast and 38 mph wind gusts for Saturday afternoon, which creates public safety hazards."

A form to fill out for ticket refunds is available on the How Weird Street Faire website.

The festival said they planned to hold the 25th edition of the party on June 22, though that date was still pending city approval.