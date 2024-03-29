Watch live: Ceremony honors USNS Harvey Milk's maiden voyage

Friday morning at 11 a.m., there will be a ceremony to honor the USNS Harvey Milk and the ship's namesake on board the ship at Pier 30/32 in San Francisco.

The special event will salute Bay Area gay civil rights icon Harvey Milk, who is the first openly gay person to have a U.S. Naval ship named after him as the vessel marks its first port of call on its maiden voyage. The ship arrived in San Francisco Thursday afternoon, sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge for the first time.

Following the ceremony, there will be a special National Vietnam War Veterans Day awards presentation for Bay Area veterans.

Plans to name the ship after Milk were first announced in July of 2016, when then United States Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus let Congress know he intended to name the vessels making up the new John Lewis-class oilers after noted civil rights leaders.

Milk served in the US Navy during the Korean War aboard USS Kittiwake (ASR-13), a submarine rescue ship, and held the rank of lieutenant (junior grade). His career in the Navy ended with an "other than honorable" discharge due to allegations of fraternization with enlisted personnel.

Milk went on to become one of the first openly gay candidates elected to public office in the nation. He was serving on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors on November 27, 1978, when a former political colleague, Dan White, assassinated him and Mayor George Moscone at City Hall.

The ship was officially named at a ceremony in San Francisco on August 16, 2016, and was christened and launched from San Diego Bay in November of 2021.

• What: San Francisco ceremony to honor USNS Harvey Milk

• Date: Friday, March 29, 2024

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Location: Pier 30/32 in San Francisco

• Online stream: Live on the CBSSF.com home page and on the station's YouTube channel.