Fatal Vallejo shooting deemed to be in self-defense, Solano DA says

VALLEJO – Authorities in Solano County said no charges will be filed in connection with a deadly Vallejo shooting earlier this year, after it was determined to be in self-defense.

On the night of Feb. 28, officers were called to the area of Alabama and Butte streets following reports of a shooting. Police found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Medical aid was provided, but the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release the man's name.

In an update Friday, police gave an update on the investigation, saying they collected evidence, interviewed witnesses and detained the person responsible for the shooting.

"The Solano County District Attorney's Office reviewed the evidence and deemed this shooting to be in self defense and did not file formal charges," the department said in a statement.

Police did not provide additional details about the case.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Jarrett Tonn or Detective Daniel Callison of the Vallejo Police Department. Tonn can be reached at 707-648-5427 or Jarrett.Tonn@cityofvallejo.net, while Caillison can be reached at 707-648-4533 or Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net.