Trump trial sees investigator return to the stand as 3rd week nears close

A forensic analyst who works for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg concluded his testimony Friday in the trial of former President Donald Trump, telling jurors there was no sign that evidence retrieved from a witness' phone was tampered with.

On Thursday, Douglas Daus introduced a 2016 recording of Michael Cohen speaking to Trump, which he said he located on Cohen's phone. Cohen was Trump's personal attorney at the time.

"I need to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend, David," said Cohen, referring to former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, who helped suppress a model's claim of an affair with Trump.

"So, what do we got to pay for this? 150?" Trump can be heard asking, describing the amount that Pecker's publication paid the model, Karen McDougal.

On Friday, Trump attorney Emil Bove sought to undermine evidence Daus introduced, pointing to gaps in time when Cohen's phone wasn't in use, as well as four days between when it was turned over to the D.A. and submitted to its lab for analysis.

Bove noted that there was a moment in the 2016 recording of Trump where analysis indicated a phone call came in. The phone itself doesn't have a record of that call. Daus later said phones don't typically store that kind of data for seven years. He testified that there was no evidence of tampering or manipulation of the files entered into evidence.

Prosecutors are now questioning Georgia Longstreet, a paralegal in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office who reviewed and saved relevant social media and news articles related to the case.

On Thursday, McDougal's former attorney Keith Davidson testified about that deal and another he negotiated from just before the presidential election: a $130,000 payment from Cohen to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Davidson and the jury heard another of Cohen's recordings. In that October 2017 phone call, Cohen said, "I can't even tell you how many times [Trump] said to me, you know, 'I hate the fact that we did it,'" referring to the Daniels deal.

Cohen is expected to testify later in the trial. He is prosecutors' central witness against Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Trump denies committing the crimes and says he did not have sex with Daniels or McDougal.

Before testimony got underway Friday, Judge Juan Merchan said there had been a misunderstanding about the gag order he imposed in the case. It does not prevent Trump from testifying, or speaking freely if he chooses to testify, Merchan said.

"I want to stress, Mr. Trump, that you have an absolute right to testify at trial if that's what you decide to do," Merchan said.

"That is a constitutional right that cannot be denied or abrogated in any way," Merchan said. "The order restricting extrajudicial statements does not prevent you from testifying in any way."

Outside the courtroom on Thursday, Trump incorrectly said he was "not allowed to testify, because this judge, who's totally conflicted, has me under an unconstitutional gag order."