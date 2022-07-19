Solano County officials announce first case of Monkeypox in area

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – Public health officials in Solano County announced Tuesday that they confirmed the first case of Monkeypox to be discovered in the area.

The Solano County Department of Health and Social Services, Public Health division, also noted that along with the confirmed case, they are monitoring two probable cases.

As of Tuesday, there are 250 probable and confirmed cases in California, according to health officials.

"Public Health is monitoring the situation closely to ensure the health and safety of Solano County residents and limit the spread of the disease," said Bela T. Matyas, M.D., M.P.H., Solano County Health Officer, in a press release. "Though the risk of infection is very low, we encourage people who may have been exposed to contact their medical provider immediately and watch for symptoms."

According to Solano County Health, Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, which is related to the smallpox virus. While generally less severe and much less contagious than smallpox, monkeypox can be a serious illness. It is spread primarily through sustained close respiratory contact or physical contact with the lesions of someone with active symptoms.

"People with monkeypox might start experiencing flu-like symptoms such as fever, low energy, swollen lymph nodes, and general body aches. A person can also develop a rash or sores that look like pimples or blisters and may be painful and itchy. Monkeypox illness can last for approximately two to four weeks," a press release from the county's public health department.

The CDC recommends the following measures to prevent or lessen the risk of infection with monkeypox:

Avoid close physical contact with people who have symptoms such as sores or rashes

Avoid contact with infected animals and materials contaminated with the virus

Isolation of infected persons until their symptoms, including rash, have gone away completely

Using appropriate personal protective equipment when caring for others with symptoms

Practice good hand hygiene, including washing your hands often with soap and warm water

Individuals who may have been exposed to monkeypox, or who have symptoms, should immediately contact their healthcare provider for evaluation and guidance. Clinicians should report suspected monkeypox cases to Solano Public Health's Communicable Disease Unit at (707) 784-8001.