Rucking gaining in popularity with hardcore hikers and exercise aficionados

Keep on rucking; exercise trend is packing in hiking aficionados

There are a number of beautiful spots to go hiking in the Bay Area but for some, just walking the trails is not enough.

"You could ruck on a dog walk, you can ruck in between your kid's baseball games, you can ruck with a friend," is how Bria Ruben described her workout routine.

Ruben is part of Ruck Evolution, a group that offers training sessions while enjoying the outdoors. They strap on backpacks weighted with water and march - or ruck - through some of the most scenic backdrops in Marin County, all while burning more calories than they would on a normal hike.

"It's not for the weak," said Courtney DiCarlo during a recent ruck.

Rucking originated from military training when troops had to march with bags of equipment strapped to their backs.

Ariel Levin is hooked on the new workout. "I've been rucking three times a week for the past two weeks."

Ruben acknowledged some people are reluctant to pay for somebody to lead them on a hike but countered that rucking is about so much more than that.

"Meeting new people, friends supporting each other, that is the magic of rucking."

