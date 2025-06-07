Aaron Rodgers reportedly signs one-year, $13 million deal with Steelers

After months of speculation and will-they-won't-they narratives, the wait has officially come to an end, and Aaron Rodgers is set to be a Pittsburgh Steeler.

Earlier this week, the Steelers and the 41-year-old quarterback agreed to terms on a one-year contract.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rodgers was in the Steelers' facility on Saturday and signed a one-year, $13.56 million contract that includes $10 million guaranteed along with incentives.

Aaron Rodger’s is here in Pittsburgh.



He arrived this morning and has spent time at the Southside Steelers facility.@KDKA #steelers #AaronRodgers #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/iwcPJqUSGt — Jessica Lyn Riley (@JessicaRileyTV) June 7, 2025

The Steelers posted a picture to social media of Rodgers in a Steelers hat signing the contract.

Rodgers is expected to attend the Steelers' mandatory mini-camp next week.

Throughout his career, Rodgers has thrown 62,952 yards and 503 touchdowns. Last season, he threw 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions for 3,897 yards.

Quarterback carousel continues to spin in Pittsburgh

Since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 season, the Steelers have been on the hunt for their next franchise quarterback.

Their first attempt at finding the next one came in 2022 when the Steelers drafted former Pitt quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett 20th overall.

Ultimately, the Steelers would trade Pickett just two years later to the Philadelphia Eagles. In 24 starts with the Steelers, Pickett posted a record of 14-10, threw for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

The trade came as a bit of a shock, but Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported, citing sources, that the Steelers traded Pickett because of the way he "was poorly handling the arrival of Russell Wilson."

Prior to sending Pickett to Philadelphia, the Steelers signed veteran quarterback Wilson to a one-year deal. Wilson came to Pittsburgh after being cut by the Denver Broncos after just two seasons.

Along with Wilson, the Steelers also traded for the 2021 11th overall pick, Justin Fields, from the Chicago Bears.

Fields started the season as QB 1 following an injury to Wilson in training camp, but Head Coach Mike Tomlin continued to reiterate that Wilson had "pole position" to be the team's starting quarterback once healthy.

For the first six weeks, Fields posted a 4-2 record, passing for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He ultimately would be benched in favor of Wilson in week seven, who took the job and held onto it.

Following a 28-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card round, the Steelers would lose both quarterbacks to free agency. Fields signed with the New York Jets, and Wilson signed with the New York Giants, while the Steelers brought back 2018 third-round pick Mason Rudolph.

Now, they'll turn to Rodgers as the search for the next long-term solution at quarterback continues.

Aaron Rodgers to face old teams this season

Joining the Steelers for the upcoming season means that Rodgers will face off against teams that employed him, as well as teams he has long-standing rivalries.

It begins week one when the Steelers play the New York Jets. Not only is it a showdown with Rodgers' former employer, but it will be the Steelers' first game against Justin Fields.

In week 8, the Steelers will host the Green Bay Packers, the team that Rodgers spent the bulk of his career with, including a Super Bowl XLV victory over Tomlin and the Steelers.

Steelers' offense undergoes offseason changes

With both Fields and Wilson departing via free agency, and Mason Rudolph returning, the Steelers' offense will look much different in 2025 than it did in 2024.

Along with the addition of Rodgers, the Steelers traded young, star wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys not long after they acquired wide receiver DK Metcalf who they signed to a $150 million contract.

In the backfield, running back Najee Harris opted to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Steelers tendered a one-year, restricted free agency deal to Jaylen Warren. They also added former Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell.