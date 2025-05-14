See the full Pittsburgh Steelers schedule for the 2025 NFL season

The NFL has released the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2025 NFL regular season schedule.

On Wednesday, the Steelers shared their schedule for the upcoming season. It features opening the season at the New York Jets, a Week 2 home opener, Week 4's game in Ireland against the Minnesota Vikings, a Week 5 bye, and late-season home games against the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

The full regular season schedule can be found below:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 7, at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (KDKA-TV)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 14, vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m.

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 21, at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (KDKA-TV)

Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 28, vs. Minnesota Vikings in Ireland, 9:30 a.m.

Week 5: Bye

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 12, vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (KDKA-TV)

Week 7: Thursday, Oct. 16, at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m.

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 26, vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m.

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 2, Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (KDKA-TV)

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 9, at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 16, vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (KDKA-TV)

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 23, at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (KDKA-TV)

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 30, vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. (KDKA-TV)

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 7, at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (KDKA-TV)

Week 15: Monday, Dec. 15, vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m.

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 21, at Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m. (KDKA-TV)

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 28, at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (KDKA-TV)

Week 18: Date/Time TBD, vs. Baltimore Ravens

In the preseason, the Steelers will play at the Jacksonville Jaguars at home on Aug. 9, host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 16 and play at the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 21.

How many primetime games do the Steelers have?

Pittsburgh has four primetime games in 2025.

Steelers travel distance for 2025 season

The Steelers will travel 15,062 miles this season, according to Bill Speros of bookies.com.

The total is the ninth-fewest miles of all 32 NFL teams. The Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams are slated to travel the most miles.

Steelers' strength of schedule

The Steelers' 2025 regular season schedule is among the toughest in the NFL.

According to CBS Sports, the Steelers have the 10th-hardest strength of schedule. Their 2025 opponents' combined 2024 record was 152-137, with their combined win percentage being .526.