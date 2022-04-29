Kenny Pickett selected No. 20 overall by Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kenny Pickett is staying in Pittsburgh.

The quarterback was selected No. 20 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday. He was the first quarterback selected in the first round. The team was interested in the position following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger.

"In Kenny Pickett, the Steelers are not only getting a tremendous quarterback, but also one of the finest leaders and toughest competitors I've ever been around," Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a release. "I have no doubt he wants to leave his draft party right now and get to work on the playbook with Coach Tomlin and Coach Canada. That's the type of commitment Kenny displayed at Pitt and will continue to have next door"

Steelers legend Franco Harris had the honor of announcing the pick on the stage in Las Vegas.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Johnny McGonigal was in New Jersey at Pickett's draft party and captured the moment when the Oakhurst, New Jersey, native received the call of a lifetime.

He also captured Harris making the announcement on TV.

The selection comes after a standout senior season at Pitt. The signal-caller finished third for the Heisman Trophy, threw for a team-record 4,319 yards passing and 42 passing touchdowns in his final season.

He also became Pitt's all-time leader in completions, passing yards, total offense and passing touchdowns.

Pickett also took home the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. He was the first Pitt player to win the award, which goes to college football's top upperclassman quarterback who is scheduled to graduate with his class.

Pickett is the first quarterback taken in the first round by the Steelers since Roethlisberger in 2004.

