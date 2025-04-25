Who is Jihaad Campbell, the Philadelphia Eagles' first pick in the 2025 NFL draft?

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up and selected Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell with the 31st overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday night.

The Eagles jumped one spot in a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs to pick Campbell. The Birds sent their original first-round pick at No. 32 overall and No. 164 overall (fifth-round pick) for the 31st pick in the deal.

Who is Jihaad Campbell?

Campbell will join an Eagles defense that was ranked No. 1 last season in their first year under Vic Fangio and won the Super Bowl.

Campbell led Alabama with 117 total tackles in 2024, including 11.5 tackles for loss. He also had five sacks, three passes defended, two forced fumbles and an interception en route to earning First-Team All-SEC honors.

Campbell grew up in South Jersey. He's from Erial in Camden County and played at Timber Creek Regional High for three seasons before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida.

CBS Sports had Campbell ranked as the second-best linebacker in the draft and a top 15 prospect, but he likely slipped in the draft due to injury concerns.

Linebacker Jihaad Campbell of Alabama poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected 31st overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles during the first round of the 2025 NFL draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images

Campbell is recovering from a torn labrum, but he should be ready by training camp, according to NFL Network.

The Eagles had a need at linebacker entering the draft with Nakobe Dean expected to miss time with a knee injury, so Campbell could start alongside Zack Baun to begin the 2025 season.

Campbell is latest Alabama player to be selected by Eagles

The Eagles have been no stranger to selecting Alabama players in the draft over the last several seasons.

In the 2023 NFL draft, the Birds picked offensive lineman Tyler Steen in the third round.

Two years before that, the Eagles added wide receiver DeVonta Smith in the first round and offensive guard Landon Dickerson in the second round.

In the 2020 NFL draft, the Eagles picked quarterback Jalen Hurts, who played at Alabama and Oklahoma in college.

What positions do Eagles need to draft in 2025?

Here are the Eagles' main positions of need in the 2025 NFL draft:

Right guard

Tight end

Defensive line

Safety

What are the Eagles' draft picks for 2025?

Round 1: 31st overall: Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell

31st overall: Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell Round 2: 64th overall

64th overall Round 3: 96th overall

96th overall Round 4: 134th overall

134th overall Round 5: 161st overall (from the Houston Texans)

161st overall (from the Houston Texans) Round 5: 165th overall (from the Washington Commanders)

165th overall (from the Washington Commanders) Round 5: 168th overall