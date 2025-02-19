Philadelphia Eagles promote Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator, replacing Kellen Moore

The Philadelphia Eagles wasted little time replacing Kellen Moore. On Wednesday, the Birds promoted Kevin Patullo, the team's passing game coordinator and associate head coach, to offensive coordinator.

Patullo was hired as part of head coach Nick Sirianni's original staff in 2021 as the Eagles' passing game coordinator. In 2023, Philadelphia added associate head coach to his title. He's also served as Sirianni's right-hand man on the coaching staff.

Patullo and Sirianni go back to their days with the Indianapolis Colts. Patullo was the Colts' wide receivers coach in 2018-19 and passing game specialist in 2020 when Sirianni was Indy's offensive coordinator.

"There were definitely some similarities between the two of us, and there are some differences too," Patullo said before Super Bowl LIX. "That's what makes this work. We do see it a little bit differently, but we always come to the same common ground. It's kind of been fun. We've challenged each other and pushed each other as coaches to kind of continue to grow. It's very unique because it's hard to say you're going to be with the same guy for that long with two different teams. It's been special."

Moore took the New Orleans Saints head coaching job last week after the Eagles clobbered the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

While Moore called the plays in Philadelphia, Patullo was heavily involved in the game plan on Fridays, play-calling strategies and the change in the game's flow.

Patullo will be Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts' fourth offensive coordinator since being drafted by the Eagles in 2020. Shane Steichen is the only OC that Hurts has played under for more than one season in the NFL.