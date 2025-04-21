Philadelphia Eagles sign Cam Jurgens to 4-year contract extension

The Philadelphia Eagles and Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens agreed to a four-year contract extension Monday, days before the 2025 NFL draft. Jurgens' new deal will begin in 2026.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jurgens' extension is worth $68 million with $39.4 million guaranteed.

Jurgens made his first Pro Bowl in 2024, his first season replacing Jason Kelce. He started 16 games and became the youngest Eagles center to make the Pro Bowl since Ken Farragut did it in 1953, also at the age of 25.

The Eagles' center reportedly underwent a back procedure after Philadelphia's 40-22 clobbering of the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Jurgens didn't start the Eagles' NFC championship win over the Commanders due to the injury, but was active. He ended up entering the game in the second half when Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson got hurt. Dickerson started at center.

With Jurgens extended, the Eagles have now locked up four of their five starting offensive linemen through at least 2027. The Birds extended Lane Johnson through the 2027 season in March. Dickerson and tackle Jordan Mailata are both signed through 2028.

Jurgens helped anchor a dominant Birds O-line in the 2024 season, a campaign that ended with the team's second Super Bowl championship. Saquon Barkley ran for 2,000 yards in the regular season and broke the record for most rushing yards in a single season, including playoffs. The Eagles ran for a franchise-record 3,866 yards behind the O-line.

The Eagles drafted Jurgens in 2022 out of the University of Nebraska as Kelce's eventual replacement. Kelce stuck around for a couple more seasons. Jurgens began his career with Philadelphia at right guard before moving over to center last season.