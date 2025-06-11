Eagles announce 2025 open practice and single-game tickets go on sale Thursday

Single-game tickets for the Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 season will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, the team announced Wednesday.

The Super Bowl LIX champions also announced their only open practice at Lincoln Financial Field, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 10.

Additionally, the Birds announced players will report to the NovaCare Complex in South Philly for training camp on Tuesday, July 22.

How to get single-game tickets for the 2025 season

The Eagles say fans can buy single-game tickets for the 2025 season beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday on Ticketmaster.com. The team says there is a four-ticket limit per household.

"Due to high demand, fans are encouraged to visit Ticketmaster as soon as they go on sale," the Eagles wrote in a news release.

How to get tickets for the Eagles' only open practice in 2025

The Eagles will have only one open practice at the Linc this summer, and fans can also begin buying their tickets Thursday morning.

General admission tickets for the public practice are $10 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday on Ticketmaster.

The team will also sell $40 VIP tickets for the open practice, which will provide fans with a chance to enjoy a "special on-field experience" before the event.

The team also stated that anyone over the age of 2 will require a ticket. Unlike single-game tickets, there are no ticket limitations for the open practice. Parking is free.

The public practice is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10.

Ticket proceeds will go toward the Eagles Autism Foundation, the team said.